Forrester Research : Handelsblatt – Was hinter dem gewagten 50-Milliarden-Dollar-Traum von Salesforce steckt

Handelsblatt - Was hinter dem gewagten 50-Milliarden-Dollar-Traum von Salesforce steckt
Apr 7 2021
Handelsblatt: 20% revenue growth and more software offerings - Germany's leading business daily speaks with VP & Principal Kate Leggett about the ambitious plans of Salesforce. Read the full articlehere.
