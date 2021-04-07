Log in
Forrester Research : The Economic Times – Future, Amazon continue letter fight; write to SEBI over Future-Reliance deal

04/07/2021
The Economic Times - Future, Amazon continue letter fight; write to SEBI over Future-Reliance deal

Apr 7 2021

The Economic Times: Forrester data on the size of the Indian ecommerce market is included in this piece. The outlet has also published several articles quoting analystsSucharita KodaliandSatish Meenaabout the India retail industry including additional coverage inTimes of India. Read the full articlehere.

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 471 M - -
Net income 2021 12,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 808 M 808 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,50 $
Last Close Price 42,27 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Chouinard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven P. Peltzman Chief Business Technology Officer
Mike Kasparian Chief Information Officer
Carrie A. Johnson Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.2.32%820
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.95%20 528
OMNICOM GROUP INC.24.39%16 684
WPP PLC17.78%15 770
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA29.64%15 362
AUTOHOME INC.-2.78%12 224
