Forrester Research : The Wall Street Journal – Some Brands Improved Customer Service Despite Pandemic

Press Release
6 days ago
21% of brands achieved a significantly higher score; engaging empathetically with customers is critical to success CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 - According to Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) US 2021 Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) rankings, 21% of brands saw a significant score increase compared to 2020. The pandemic forced brands across industries to change their approach [...]
Read More
Disclaimer
Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:42:01 UTC.