    FORR   US3465631097

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
Forrester Research : The Wall Street Journal – Some Brands Improved Customer Service Despite Pandemic

06/08/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
Press Release

6 days ago

21% of brands achieved a significantly higher score; engaging empathetically with customers is critical to success CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 2, 2021 - According to Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) US 2021 Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) rankings, 21% of brands saw a significant score increase compared to 2020. The pandemic forced brands across industries to change their approach [...]

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 479 M - -
Net income 2021 13,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,47 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 59,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 786 M 786 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 749
Free-Float 47,1%
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 52,50 $
Last Close Price 41,08 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott R. Chouinard Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven P. Peltzman Chief Business Technology Officer
Mike Kasparian Chief Information Officer
Carrie A. Johnson Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.-1.96%786
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC28.99%9 651
YOUGOV PLC8.13%1 774
INTAGE HOLDINGS INC.41.64%586
MACROMILL, INC.27.01%311
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC27.89%42