Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Forrester Research, Inc.    FORR

FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.

(FORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hybrid Events: Considerations For B2B Marketers

03/19/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 drastically changed how events were held, with B2B marketing and event teams quickly shifting to a virtual model. As we start moving away from social distancing rules established by the pandemic, marketers will work towards a hybrid model - blending both physical and virtual elements.

New research from Forrester is designed to help B2B and events teams develop strategies for a successful transition to this model, as well as identify areas where additional support is needed. Reports include the following:

  • B2B Marketers Expect ToHost Hybrid Events Even After ThePandemicanalyzes feedback from existing virtual event experiences to determine what the future of events may look like. Moving forward, hybrid events will become the model of choice and marketers will return to enhancing customer relationships with events, whereas in 2020 they used events to boost new business opportunities.
  • B2B Marketers Must Deliver Engaging Content Before, During, And After Hybrid Events highlights how marketers should prepare to include on-demand sessions in theirevents. Remote attendees find recorded content highly valuable, allowing them to watch sessionswhenever they choose.
  • B2B Marketers AndMarketing Event Management Solution Vendors Must Improve TheExperience ForRemote Attendees AtHybrid Eventsdiscusses the importance of engaging remote attendees effectively and marketing event management (MEM) solutions vendors can utilize to support this initiative. To get remote attendees involved, technology providers must offer more innovative venues and provide new ways for attendees to interact.

Please contact press@forrester.com if interested in a copy of any of these reports. Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst Laura Ramos is also available for media interviews to discuss these topics further.

Disclaimer

Forrester Research Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
11:09aHYBRID EVENTS : Considerations For B2B Marketers
PU
03/18FORRESTER : Despite COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Underway, Employers Must Exercis..
PR
03/17FORRESTER RESEARCH  : Why Are Physicians Hesitant To Utilize Remote Devices In H..
PU
03/17CITIGROUP  : Business Software Faces Pressure to Update Its User Experience
DJ
03/17THE NEXT-GEN WORKFORCE : Five Key Tech Areas Separate Younger Workers From Older..
PU
03/15FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.  : CEO, CFO, And CAO To Speak At The Sidoti & Company, ..
PR
03/12FORRESTER RESEARCH  : Acclaimed Tech Journalist Kara Swisher To Headline Forrest..
PU
03/11FORRESTER RESEARCH  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/08Gmail, Zoom or Slack? How to Pick a Communication Tool That Fits the Situatio..
DJ
03/05AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES  : Identified as a DDoS Mitigation Leader by Independent Res..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 471 M - -
Net income 2021 12,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 19,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 67,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 828 M 828 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 798
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Forrester Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 50,50 $
Last Close Price 43,30 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George F. Colony Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Doyle Chief Financial Officer
Steven P. Peltzman Chief Business Technology Officer
Mike Kasparian Chief Information Officer
Carrie A. Johnson Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORRESTER RESEARCH, INC.3.34%847
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.99%22 182
OMNICOM GROUP INC.23.86%16 483
WPP PLC18.03%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA27.13%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.-1.63%11 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ