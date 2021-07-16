NPR – Crypto Crash, Labor Shortage And Leggings vs. NFTs: Indicators Of The Week

Media Coverage
20 mins ago
Marketplace: In a feature about online grocery shopping, Brendan Witcher describes how stores will likely see the pandemic boost in online sales dip in the coming months, making now a critical time to have delivery 'clearly advertised.' Read full article here. Read more from Brendan here.
