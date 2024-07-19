Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- 206,310 shares
- € 138,974.31
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for € 615,618.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for € 480,303.25
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 105,284 shares
- € 72,394.70
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 903
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 676
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 134,484 shares for € 382,176.49
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 101,222 shares for € 291,433.24
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
931
434 479
615 618,67
586
333 453
480 303,25
|02/01/2024
9
1 736
4 496,24
3
306
801,72
|03/01/2024
1
264
681,12
11
1 145
2 977,00
|04/01/2024
2
1 000
2 590,00
2
855
2 231,55
|05/01/2024
3
1 000
2 590,00
5
1 644
4 290,84
|08/01/2024
10
4 000
10 400,00
2
1 000
2 600,00
|09/01/2024
10
3 000
7 770,00
9
2 150
5 611,50
|10/01/2024
1
1 000
2 580,00
-
-
-
|11/01/2024
10
2 000
5 160,00
8
2 000
5 200,00
|12/01/2024
9
2 000
5 120,00
-
-
-
|15/01/2024
1
500
1 270,00
4
1 000
2 580,00
|16/01/2024
7
1 000
2 550,00
-
-
-
|17/01/2024
5
1 000
2 530,00
-
-
-
|18/01/2024
3
500
1 265,00
7
3 265
8 358,40
|19/01/2024
8
1 001
2 522,52
1
1
2,55
|22/01/2024
2
500
1 260,00
-
-
-
|24/01/2024
-
-
-
7
1 148
2 950,36
|25/01/2024
3
500
1 275,00
1
587
1 514,46
|26/01/2024
16
2 140
5 435,60
-
-
-
|29/01/2024
5
1 569
3 985,26
13
7 850
20 410,00
|30/01/2024
14
2 500
6 450,00
3
3 000
7 920,00
|31/01/2024
-
-
-
16
8 000
21 600,00
|01/02/2024
-
-
-
20
7 762
21 345,50
|02/02/2024
24
6 071
16 148,86
-
-
-
|05/02/2024
23
6 304
16 327,36
1
134
357,78
|06/02/2024
13
1 500
3 855,00
6
4 000
10 440,00
|07/02/2024
7
2 546
6 466,84
4
290
759,80
|08/02/2024
1
500
1 260,00
1
1 000
2 560,00
|09/02/2024
2
586
1 470,86
-
-
-
|12/02/2024
39
10 826
25 982,40
10
1 042
2 500,80
|13/02/2024
11
2 293
5 503,20
15
4 658
11 365,52
|14/02/2024
3
507
1 201,59
9
1 245
3 000,45
|15/02/2024
10
1 800
4 248,00
6
649
1 551,11
|16/02/2024
16
4 827
11 053,83
7
475
1 111,50
|19/02/2024
7
500
1 140,00
4
420
966,00
|20/02/2024
3
500
1 140,00
4
527
1 217,37
|21/02/2024
3
1 000
2 250,00
-
-
-
|22/02/2024
11
3 717
8 177,40
-
-
-
|23/02/2024
7
1 000
2 190,00
8
1 300
2 886,00
|26/02/2024
1
500
1 100,00
2
200
448,00
|27/02/2024
6
1 883
4 086,11
-
-
-
|28/02/2024
14
4 400
9 152,00
2
500
1 040,00
|29/02/2024
9
2 000
3 980,00
7
3 500
7 175,00
|01/03/2024
13
2 250
4 455,00
-
-
-
|04/03/2024
12
2 500
4 675,00
2
815
1 556,65
|05/03/2024
16
3 250
5 622,50
5
1 000
1 750,00
|06/03/2024
9
2 000
3 280,00
2
500
825,00
|07/03/2024
1
250
415,00
2
1 000
1 710,00
|08/03/2024
8
1 400
2 450,00
23
4 700
8 460,00
|11/03/2024
7
3 000
5 250,00
3
700
1 274,00
|12/03/2024
8
2 400
4 152,00
3
750
1 350,00
|13/03/2024
15
2 410
4 000,60
1
145
252,30
|14/03/2024
-
-
-
17
2 717
4 727,58
|15/03/2024
7
2 000
3 380,00
1
92
156,40
|18/03/2024
8
2 290
3 664,00
1
408
693,60
|19/03/2024
10
5 000
7 700,00
6
1 000
1 580,00
|20/03/2024
4
2 478
3 865,68
11
3 071
5 036,44
|21/03/2024
11
7 000
11 060,00
4
1 694
2 828,98
|22/03/2024
4
2 000
3 100,00
1
33
52,14
|25/03/2024
14
7 020
10 600,20
-
-
-
|26/03/2024
5
2 806
4 180,94
1
1 000
1 540,00
|27/03/2024
-
-
-
11
6 231
9 595,74
|28/03/2024
2
2 000
3 180,00
14
10 227
16 874,55
|02/04/2024
19
5 380
8 500,40
7
9 000
14 940,00
|03/04/2024
4
1 620
2 478,60
-
-
-
|04/04/2024
5
1 000
1 500,00
-
-
-
|05/04/2024
16
11 000
15 620,00
5
500
710,00
|08/04/2024
21
13 000
17 290,00
2
1 000
1 390,00
|09/04/2024
-
-
-
7
2 000
2 700,00
|10/04/2024
8
6 000
7 920,00
2
1 000
1 340,00
|11/04/2024
-
-
-
1
500
680,00
|12/04/2024
23
26 000
32 760,00
-
-
-
|15/04/2024
10
12 040
14 086,80
-
-
-
|16/04/2024
-
-
-
43
27 000
33 750,00
|17/04/2024
4
6 000
7 080,00
-
-
-
|18/04/2024
14
5 960
6 734,80
1
1 499
1 738,84
|19/04/2024
9
4 000
4 480,00
8
8 501
9 861,16
|22/04/2024
2
2 000
2 320,00
1
2 000
2 360,00
|23/04/2024
-
-
-
2
2 000
2 400,00
|24/04/2024
84
45 246
48 865,68
5
8 570
9 684,10
|25/04/2024
26
28 000
26 320,00
12
16 000
15 840,00
|26/04/2024
-
-
-
16
10 000
9 800,00
|29/04/2024
8
4 000
3 880,00
-
-
-
|30/04/2024
-
-
-
6
10 000
10 200,00
|02/05/2024
4
2 000
2 000,00
-
-
-
|03/05/2024
-
-
-
3
4 000
4 120,00
|06/05/2024
-
-
-
3
4 106
4 393,42
|07/05/2024
3
2 000
2 080,00
1
1
1,08
|08/05/2024
2
694
707,88
2
2 000
2 120,00
|09/05/2024
8
5 306
5 306,00
-
-
-
|10/05/2024
2
4 000
3 960,00
2
2 000
2 040,00
|13/05/2024
-
-
-
5
8 000
8 240,00
|14/05/2024
-
-
-
22
24 893
28 875,88
|15/05/2024
5
8 000
9 040,00
-
-
-
|16/05/2024
8
14 000
15 120,00
4
4 001
4 361,09
|17/05/2024
3
2 000
2 220,00
27
9 328
10 447,36
|20/05/2024
8
6 740
7 616,20
24
12 379
14 112,06
|21/05/2024
10
7 261
7 987,10
4
4 001
4 481,12
|22/05/2024
11
3 999
4 318,92
-
-
-
|23/05/2024
1
2 000
2 140,00
4
2 000
2 160,00
|24/05/2024
5
1 738
1 859,66
2
1 219
1 328,71
|27/05/2024
1
262
280,34
4
2 781
3 003,48
|28/05/2024
10
4 000
4 400,00
4
6 000
6 600,00
|29/05/2024
2
2 000
2 160,00
1
242
266,20
|30/05/2024
1
2 000
2 140,00
-
-
-
|31/05/2024
5
4 000
4 240,00
-
-
-
|03/06/2024
6
8 000
8 160,00
10
8 000
8 480,00
|04/06/2024
9
2 000
2 160,00
-
-
-
|05/06/2024
8
4 000
4 200,00
1
9
9,72
|06/06/2024
13
3 738
3 850,14
4
5 053
5 255,12
|07/06/2024
12
4 000
4 120,00
1
40
41,60
|10/06/2024
4
4 000
3 960,00
2
1 669
1 669,00
|11/06/2024
3
981
961,38
-
-
-
|12/06/2024
-
-
-
1
331
331,00
|13/06/2024
9
4 382
4 206,72
-
-
-
|14/06/2024
14
4 637
4 219,67
1
3
2,88
|17/06/2024
6
8 000
6 800,00
6
8 000
7 040,00
|18/06/2024
1
1
0,88
3
4 087
3 841,78
|19/06/2024
-
-
-
1
1 913
1 798,22
|20/06/2024
2
969
891,48
3
3 997
3 877,09
|21/06/2024
4
2 000
1 880,00
6
4 000
3 880,00
|24/06/2024
2
4 000
3 800,00
3
4 093
4 174,86
|25/06/2024
3
2 000
1 840,00
-
-
-
|26/06/2024
-
-
-
1
1
0,94
|27/06/2024
-
-
-
6
7 999
7 919,01
|28/06/2024
10
6 001
5 460,91
1
1
0,94
