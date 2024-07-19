Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 206,310 shares

- € 138,974.31

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for € 615,618.67

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for € 480,303.25

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 105,284 shares

- € 72,394.70

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 903

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 676

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 134,484 shares for € 382,176.49

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 101,222 shares for € 291,433.24

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 931 434 479 615 618,67 586 333 453 480 303,25 02/01/2024 9 1 736 4 496,24 3 306 801,72 03/01/2024 1 264 681,12 11 1 145 2 977,00 04/01/2024 2 1 000 2 590,00 2 855 2 231,55 05/01/2024 3 1 000 2 590,00 5 1 644 4 290,84 08/01/2024 10 4 000 10 400,00 2 1 000 2 600,00 09/01/2024 10 3 000 7 770,00 9 2 150 5 611,50 10/01/2024 1 1 000 2 580,00 - - - 11/01/2024 10 2 000 5 160,00 8 2 000 5 200,00 12/01/2024 9 2 000 5 120,00 - - - 15/01/2024 1 500 1 270,00 4 1 000 2 580,00 16/01/2024 7 1 000 2 550,00 - - - 17/01/2024 5 1 000 2 530,00 - - - 18/01/2024 3 500 1 265,00 7 3 265 8 358,40 19/01/2024 8 1 001 2 522,52 1 1 2,55 22/01/2024 2 500 1 260,00 - - - 24/01/2024 - - - 7 1 148 2 950,36 25/01/2024 3 500 1 275,00 1 587 1 514,46 26/01/2024 16 2 140 5 435,60 - - - 29/01/2024 5 1 569 3 985,26 13 7 850 20 410,00 30/01/2024 14 2 500 6 450,00 3 3 000 7 920,00 31/01/2024 - - - 16 8 000 21 600,00 01/02/2024 - - - 20 7 762 21 345,50 02/02/2024 24 6 071 16 148,86 - - - 05/02/2024 23 6 304 16 327,36 1 134 357,78 06/02/2024 13 1 500 3 855,00 6 4 000 10 440,00 07/02/2024 7 2 546 6 466,84 4 290 759,80 08/02/2024 1 500 1 260,00 1 1 000 2 560,00 09/02/2024 2 586 1 470,86 - - - 12/02/2024 39 10 826 25 982,40 10 1 042 2 500,80 13/02/2024 11 2 293 5 503,20 15 4 658 11 365,52 14/02/2024 3 507 1 201,59 9 1 245 3 000,45 15/02/2024 10 1 800 4 248,00 6 649 1 551,11 16/02/2024 16 4 827 11 053,83 7 475 1 111,50 19/02/2024 7 500 1 140,00 4 420 966,00 20/02/2024 3 500 1 140,00 4 527 1 217,37 21/02/2024 3 1 000 2 250,00 - - - 22/02/2024 11 3 717 8 177,40 - - - 23/02/2024 7 1 000 2 190,00 8 1 300 2 886,00 26/02/2024 1 500 1 100,00 2 200 448,00 27/02/2024 6 1 883 4 086,11 - - - 28/02/2024 14 4 400 9 152,00 2 500 1 040,00 29/02/2024 9 2 000 3 980,00 7 3 500 7 175,00 01/03/2024 13 2 250 4 455,00 - - - 04/03/2024 12 2 500 4 675,00 2 815 1 556,65 05/03/2024 16 3 250 5 622,50 5 1 000 1 750,00 06/03/2024 9 2 000 3 280,00 2 500 825,00 07/03/2024 1 250 415,00 2 1 000 1 710,00 08/03/2024 8 1 400 2 450,00 23 4 700 8 460,00 11/03/2024 7 3 000 5 250,00 3 700 1 274,00 12/03/2024 8 2 400 4 152,00 3 750 1 350,00 13/03/2024 15 2 410 4 000,60 1 145 252,30 14/03/2024 - - - 17 2 717 4 727,58 15/03/2024 7 2 000 3 380,00 1 92 156,40 18/03/2024 8 2 290 3 664,00 1 408 693,60 19/03/2024 10 5 000 7 700,00 6 1 000 1 580,00 20/03/2024 4 2 478 3 865,68 11 3 071 5 036,44 21/03/2024 11 7 000 11 060,00 4 1 694 2 828,98 22/03/2024 4 2 000 3 100,00 1 33 52,14 25/03/2024 14 7 020 10 600,20 - - - 26/03/2024 5 2 806 4 180,94 1 1 000 1 540,00 27/03/2024 - - - 11 6 231 9 595,74 28/03/2024 2 2 000 3 180,00 14 10 227 16 874,55 02/04/2024 19 5 380 8 500,40 7 9 000 14 940,00 03/04/2024 4 1 620 2 478,60 - - - 04/04/2024 5 1 000 1 500,00 - - - 05/04/2024 16 11 000 15 620,00 5 500 710,00 08/04/2024 21 13 000 17 290,00 2 1 000 1 390,00 09/04/2024 - - - 7 2 000 2 700,00 10/04/2024 8 6 000 7 920,00 2 1 000 1 340,00 11/04/2024 - - - 1 500 680,00 12/04/2024 23 26 000 32 760,00 - - - 15/04/2024 10 12 040 14 086,80 - - - 16/04/2024 - - - 43 27 000 33 750,00 17/04/2024 4 6 000 7 080,00 - - - 18/04/2024 14 5 960 6 734,80 1 1 499 1 738,84 19/04/2024 9 4 000 4 480,00 8 8 501 9 861,16 22/04/2024 2 2 000 2 320,00 1 2 000 2 360,00 23/04/2024 - - - 2 2 000 2 400,00 24/04/2024 84 45 246 48 865,68 5 8 570 9 684,10 25/04/2024 26 28 000 26 320,00 12 16 000 15 840,00 26/04/2024 - - - 16 10 000 9 800,00 29/04/2024 8 4 000 3 880,00 - - - 30/04/2024 - - - 6 10 000 10 200,00 02/05/2024 4 2 000 2 000,00 - - - 03/05/2024 - - - 3 4 000 4 120,00 06/05/2024 - - - 3 4 106 4 393,42 07/05/2024 3 2 000 2 080,00 1 1 1,08 08/05/2024 2 694 707,88 2 2 000 2 120,00 09/05/2024 8 5 306 5 306,00 - - - 10/05/2024 2 4 000 3 960,00 2 2 000 2 040,00 13/05/2024 - - - 5 8 000 8 240,00 14/05/2024 - - - 22 24 893 28 875,88 15/05/2024 5 8 000 9 040,00 - - - 16/05/2024 8 14 000 15 120,00 4 4 001 4 361,09 17/05/2024 3 2 000 2 220,00 27 9 328 10 447,36 20/05/2024 8 6 740 7 616,20 24 12 379 14 112,06 21/05/2024 10 7 261 7 987,10 4 4 001 4 481,12 22/05/2024 11 3 999 4 318,92 - - - 23/05/2024 1 2 000 2 140,00 4 2 000 2 160,00 24/05/2024 5 1 738 1 859,66 2 1 219 1 328,71 27/05/2024 1 262 280,34 4 2 781 3 003,48 28/05/2024 10 4 000 4 400,00 4 6 000 6 600,00 29/05/2024 2 2 000 2 160,00 1 242 266,20 30/05/2024 1 2 000 2 140,00 - - - 31/05/2024 5 4 000 4 240,00 - - - 03/06/2024 6 8 000 8 160,00 10 8 000 8 480,00 04/06/2024 9 2 000 2 160,00 - - - 05/06/2024 8 4 000 4 200,00 1 9 9,72 06/06/2024 13 3 738 3 850,14 4 5 053 5 255,12 07/06/2024 12 4 000 4 120,00 1 40 41,60 10/06/2024 4 4 000 3 960,00 2 1 669 1 669,00 11/06/2024 3 981 961,38 - - - 12/06/2024 - - - 1 331 331,00 13/06/2024 9 4 382 4 206,72 - - - 14/06/2024 14 4 637 4 219,67 1 3 2,88 17/06/2024 6 8 000 6 800,00 6 8 000 7 040,00 18/06/2024 1 1 0,88 3 4 087 3 841,78 19/06/2024 - - - 1 1 913 1 798,22 20/06/2024 2 969 891,48 3 3 997 3 877,09 21/06/2024 4 2 000 1 880,00 6 4 000 3 880,00 24/06/2024 2 4 000 3 800,00 3 4 093 4 174,86 25/06/2024 3 2 000 1 840,00 - - - 26/06/2024 - - - 1 1 0,94 27/06/2024 - - - 6 7 999 7 919,01 28/06/2024 10 6 001 5 460,91 1 1 0,94

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718057765/en/