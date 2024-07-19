Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER (Paris:FORSE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 206,310 shares
- € 138,974.31

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 931
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 586
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 434,479 shares for € 615,618.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 333,453 shares for € 480,303.25

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 105,284 shares
- € 72,394.70

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 903
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 676
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 134,484 shares for € 382,176.49
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 101,222 shares for € 291,433.24

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- € 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

 Buy Side Sell Side
 Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total

931

434 479

615 618,67

 

586

333 453

480 303,25

02/01/2024

9

1 736

4 496,24

 

3

306

801,72

03/01/2024

1

264

681,12

 

11

1 145

2 977,00

04/01/2024

2

1 000

2 590,00

 

2

855

2 231,55

05/01/2024

3

1 000

2 590,00

 

5

1 644

4 290,84

08/01/2024

10

4 000

10 400,00

 

2

1 000

2 600,00

09/01/2024

10

3 000

7 770,00

 

9

2 150

5 611,50

10/01/2024

1

1 000

2 580,00

 

-

-

-

11/01/2024

10

2 000

5 160,00

 

8

2 000

5 200,00

12/01/2024

9

2 000

5 120,00

 

-

-

-

15/01/2024

1

500

1 270,00

 

4

1 000

2 580,00

16/01/2024

7

1 000

2 550,00

 

-

-

-

17/01/2024

5

1 000

2 530,00

 

-

-

-

18/01/2024

3

500

1 265,00

 

7

3 265

8 358,40

19/01/2024

8

1 001

2 522,52

 

1

1

2,55

22/01/2024

2

500

1 260,00

 

-

-

-

24/01/2024

-

-

-

 

7

1 148

2 950,36

25/01/2024

3

500

1 275,00

 

1

587

1 514,46

26/01/2024

16

2 140

5 435,60

 

-

-

-

29/01/2024

5

1 569

3 985,26

 

13

7 850

20 410,00

30/01/2024

14

2 500

6 450,00

 

3

3 000

7 920,00

31/01/2024

-

-

-

 

16

8 000

21 600,00

01/02/2024

-

-

-

 

20

7 762

21 345,50

02/02/2024

24

6 071

16 148,86

 

-

-

-

05/02/2024

23

6 304

16 327,36

 

1

134

357,78

06/02/2024

13

1 500

3 855,00

 

6

4 000

10 440,00

07/02/2024

7

2 546

6 466,84

 

4

290

759,80

08/02/2024

1

500

1 260,00

 

1

1 000

2 560,00

09/02/2024

2

586

1 470,86

 

-

-

-

12/02/2024

39

10 826

25 982,40

 

10

1 042

2 500,80

13/02/2024

11

2 293

5 503,20

 

15

4 658

11 365,52

14/02/2024

3

507

1 201,59

 

9

1 245

3 000,45

15/02/2024

10

1 800

4 248,00

 

6

649

1 551,11

16/02/2024

16

4 827

11 053,83

 

7

475

1 111,50

19/02/2024

7

500

1 140,00

 

4

420

966,00

20/02/2024

3

500

1 140,00

 

4

527

1 217,37

21/02/2024

3

1 000

2 250,00

 

-

-

-

22/02/2024

11

3 717

8 177,40

 

-

-

-

23/02/2024

7

1 000

2 190,00

 

8

1 300

2 886,00

26/02/2024

1

500

1 100,00

 

2

200

448,00

27/02/2024

6

1 883

4 086,11

 

-

-

-

28/02/2024

14

4 400

9 152,00

 

2

500

1 040,00

29/02/2024

9

2 000

3 980,00

 

7

3 500

7 175,00

01/03/2024

13

2 250

4 455,00

 

-

-

-

04/03/2024

12

2 500

4 675,00

 

2

815

1 556,65

05/03/2024

16

3 250

5 622,50

 

5

1 000

1 750,00

06/03/2024

9

2 000

3 280,00

 

2

500

825,00

07/03/2024

1

250

415,00

 

2

1 000

1 710,00

08/03/2024

8

1 400

2 450,00

 

23

4 700

8 460,00

11/03/2024

7

3 000

5 250,00

 

3

700

1 274,00

12/03/2024

8

2 400

4 152,00

 

3

750

1 350,00

13/03/2024

15

2 410

4 000,60

 

1

145

252,30

14/03/2024

-

-

-

 

17

2 717

4 727,58

15/03/2024

7

2 000

3 380,00

 

1

92

156,40

18/03/2024

8

2 290

3 664,00

 

1

408

693,60

19/03/2024

10

5 000

7 700,00

 

6

1 000

1 580,00

20/03/2024

4

2 478

3 865,68

 

11

3 071

5 036,44

21/03/2024

11

7 000

11 060,00

 

4

1 694

2 828,98

22/03/2024

4

2 000

3 100,00

 

1

33

52,14

25/03/2024

14

7 020

10 600,20

 

-

-

-

26/03/2024

5

2 806

4 180,94

 

1

1 000

1 540,00

27/03/2024

-

-

-

 

11

6 231

9 595,74

28/03/2024

2

2 000

3 180,00

 

14

10 227

16 874,55

02/04/2024

19

5 380

8 500,40

 

7

9 000

14 940,00

03/04/2024

4

1 620

2 478,60

 

-

-

-

04/04/2024

5

1 000

1 500,00

 

-

-

-

05/04/2024

16

11 000

15 620,00

 

5

500

710,00

08/04/2024

21

13 000

17 290,00

 

2

1 000

1 390,00

09/04/2024

-

-

-

 

7

2 000

2 700,00

10/04/2024

8

6 000

7 920,00

 

2

1 000

1 340,00

11/04/2024

-

-

-

 

1

500

680,00

12/04/2024

23

26 000

32 760,00

 

-

-

-

15/04/2024

10

12 040

14 086,80

 

-

-

-

16/04/2024

-

-

-

 

43

27 000

33 750,00

17/04/2024

4

6 000

7 080,00

 

-

-

-

18/04/2024

14

5 960

6 734,80

 

1

1 499

1 738,84

19/04/2024

9

4 000

4 480,00

 

8

8 501

9 861,16

22/04/2024

2

2 000

2 320,00

 

1

2 000

2 360,00

23/04/2024

-

-

-

 

2

2 000

2 400,00

24/04/2024

84

45 246

48 865,68

 

5

8 570

9 684,10

25/04/2024

26

28 000

26 320,00

 

12

16 000

15 840,00

26/04/2024

-

-

-

 

16

10 000

9 800,00

29/04/2024

8

4 000

3 880,00

 

-

-

-

30/04/2024

-

-

-

 

6

10 000

10 200,00

02/05/2024

4

2 000

2 000,00

 

-

-

-

03/05/2024

-

-

-

 

3

4 000

4 120,00

06/05/2024

-

-

-

 

3

4 106

4 393,42

07/05/2024

3

2 000

2 080,00

 

1

1

1,08

08/05/2024

2

694

707,88

 

2

2 000

2 120,00

09/05/2024

8

5 306

5 306,00

 

-

-

-

10/05/2024

2

4 000

3 960,00

 

2

2 000

2 040,00

13/05/2024

-

-

-

 

5

8 000

8 240,00

14/05/2024

-

-

-

 

22

24 893

28 875,88

15/05/2024

5

8 000

9 040,00

 

-

-

-

16/05/2024

8

14 000

15 120,00

 

4

4 001

4 361,09

17/05/2024

3

2 000

2 220,00

 

27

9 328

10 447,36

20/05/2024

8

6 740

7 616,20

 

24

12 379

14 112,06

21/05/2024

10

7 261

7 987,10

 

4

4 001

4 481,12

22/05/2024

11

3 999

4 318,92

 

-

-

-

23/05/2024

1

2 000

2 140,00

 

4

2 000

2 160,00

24/05/2024

5

1 738

1 859,66

 

2

1 219

1 328,71

27/05/2024

1

262

280,34

 

4

2 781

3 003,48

28/05/2024

10

4 000

4 400,00

 

4

6 000

6 600,00

29/05/2024

2

2 000

2 160,00

 

1

242

266,20

30/05/2024

1

2 000

2 140,00

 

-

-

-

31/05/2024

5

4 000

4 240,00

 

-

-

-

03/06/2024

6

8 000

8 160,00

 

10

8 000

8 480,00

04/06/2024

9

2 000

2 160,00

 

-

-

-

05/06/2024

8

4 000

4 200,00

 

1

9

9,72

06/06/2024

13

3 738

3 850,14

 

4

5 053

5 255,12

07/06/2024

12

4 000

4 120,00

 

1

40

41,60

10/06/2024

4

4 000

3 960,00

 

2

1 669

1 669,00

11/06/2024

3

981

961,38

 

-

-

-

12/06/2024

-

-

-

 

1

331

331,00

13/06/2024

9

4 382

4 206,72

 

-

-

-

14/06/2024

14

4 637

4 219,67

 

1

3

2,88

17/06/2024

6

8 000

6 800,00

 

6

8 000

7 040,00

18/06/2024

1

1

0,88

 

3

4 087

3 841,78

19/06/2024

-

-

-

 

1

1 913

1 798,22

20/06/2024

2

969

891,48

 

3

3 997

3 877,09

21/06/2024

4

2 000

1 880,00

 

6

4 000

3 880,00

24/06/2024

2

4 000

3 800,00

 

3

4 093

4 174,86

25/06/2024

3

2 000

1 840,00

 

-

-

-

26/06/2024

-

-

-

 

1

1

0,94

27/06/2024

-

-

-

 

6

7 999

7 919,01

28/06/2024

10

6 001

5 460,91

 

1

1

0,94

 