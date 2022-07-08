Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Forsee Power
  News
  Summary
    FORSE   FR0014005SB3

FORSEE POWER

(FORSE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-08 am EDT
3.200 EUR   +8.11%
Summary 
Summary

Forsee Power : Inside Information / Other news releases

07/08/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
Half-year liquidity contract statement

entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux

Paris, July 8, 2022 - 5:45 pm CEST - Forsee Power (the "Company"), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearlyreport for H1 2022 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th , 2022:

  • 95 094 shares
  • € 64 781,35
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 740
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 528
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 158 866 shares for € 624 230,08
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90 839 shares for € 356 532.65

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2021 on the liquidity account:
  • 27,067 shares
  • € 332 924.21
  • Number of transactions executed during the half-year as purchases: 309
  • Number of sales transactions carried out during the half-year: 89
  • Volume traded during the semester : 39 614 shares for 243 552.06 € in cash
  • Volume traded during the semester for sale : 12 547 shares for 76 638.61 €.
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
  • 0 shares
  • € 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships), A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely, Forsee Power also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries, The Group recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72,4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees, For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower

Contacts

Forsee Power

NewCap

NewCap

Sophie Tricaud

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Merigeau

Director of Communication,

Quentin Massé

Media Relations

Sustainability & Public Affairs

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

investors@forseepower.com

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Buy Side

Sell Side

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

Number of

Number of

Traded volume in

executions

shares

EUR

executions

shares

EUR

Total

740

158,866

624,230.08

528

90,839

356,532.65

03/01/2022

-

-

-

19

3,198

18,772.26

04/01/2022

7

900

5,328.00

1

500

3,025.00

06/01/2022

8

1,000

5,810.00

-

-

-

07/01/2022

4

1,000

5,880.00

-

-

-

10/01/2022

9

1,500

8,625.00

4

500

2,925.00

11/01/2022

1

1

5.75

3

500

2,925.00

12/01/2022

-

-

-

5

500

2,925.00

13/01/2022

-

-

-

6

1,000

5,930.00

14/01/2022

3

500

2,900.00

1

5

29.50

17/01/2022

-

-

-

5

995

5,840.65

19/01/2022

3

401

2,305.75

-

-

-

20/01/2022

4

275

1,581.25

-

-

-

21/01/2022

1

23

132.25

2

101

590.85

24/01/2022

14

3,000

16,740.00

-

-

-

25/01/2022

14

2,500

13,550.00

-

-

-

26/01/2022

20

2,000

10,680.00

-

-

-

27/01/2022

27

6,750

32,940.00

-

-

-

28/01/2022

25

5,363

25,098.84

-

-

-

31/01/2022

8

685

3,198.95

3

900

4,374.00

02/02/2022

-

-

-

6

1,052

5,260.00

03/02/2022

-

-

-

5

948

4,910.64

04/02/2022

6

900

4,491.00

-

-

-

07/02/2022

4

800

4,072.00

3

1,000

5,200.00

08/02/2022

5

500

2,520.00

-

-

-

09/02/2022

3

501

2,464.92

-

-

-

10/02/2022

-

-

-

1

500

2,550.00

11/02/2022

5

1,000

4,980.00

1

12

60.60

14/02/2022

5

899

4,441.06

2

130

656.50

15/02/2022

2

500

2,475.00

4

358

1,807.90

17/02/2022

-

-

-

7

2,398

12,301.74

18/02/2022

11

4,000

19,320.00

-

-

-

21/02/2022

28

7,000

32,200.00

6

1,000

4,650.00

22/02/2022

19

3,542

15,868.16

3

1,500

6,825.00

23/02/2022

5

600

2,766.00

6

1,000

4,680.00

24/02/2022

21

6,800

29,172.00

4

315

1,379.70

25/02/2022

6

1,000

4,360.00

11

1,644

7,217.16

28/02/2022

-

-

-

3

500

2,210.00

01/03/2022

-

-

-

10

591

2,641.77

02/03/2022

-

-

-

10

1,710

7,831.80

03/03/2022

2

1,000

4,410.00

8

1,275

6,018.00

04/03/2022

7

3,001

13,054.35

2

2

9.20

07/03/2022

18

4,572

18,379.44

-

-

-

3

08/03/2022

-

-

-

7

1,117

4,646.72

09/03/2022

-

-

-

11

2,157

9,253.53

10/03/2022

10

2,500

10,575.00

5

1,067

4,652.12

11/03/2022

-

-

-

4

500

2,150.00

14/03/2022

-

-

-

12

1,876

8,160.60

15/03/2022

5

1,000

4,390.00

1

1

4.50

16/03/2022

3

323

1,405.05

4

1,000

4,400.00

17/03/2022

6

564

2,447.76

-

-

-

18/03/2022

9

1,633

7,119.88

11

1,500

6,570.00

21/03/2022

-

-

-

8

1,000

4,390.00

22/03/2022

-

-

-

2

21

93.45

23/03/2022

1

500

2,190.00

1

331

1,472.95

24/03/2022

10

2,500

10,925.00

1

105

464.10

25/03/2022

5

1,569

6,809.46

1

1

4.37

28/03/2022

1

100

430.00

3

1,000

4,380.00

29/03/2022

3

551

2,369.30

4

58

252.88

30/03/2022

4

497

2,137.10

20

4,815

21,234.15

31/03/2022

4

722

3,104.60

6

500

2,175.00

01/04/2022

1

300

1,290.00

5

711

3,099.96

04/04/2022

6

1,200

5,124.00

3

500

2,175.00

05/04/2022

13

4,897

20,224.61

13

3,789

16,103.25

06/04/2022

8

1,649

6,859.84

17

3,549

15,189.72

07/04/2022

5

1,900

7,828.00

-

-

-

08/04/2022

9

3,271

12,887.74

2

108

442.80

11/04/2022

23

6,823

25,108.64

-

-

-

12/04/2022

9

3,420

12,175.20

4

501

1,803.60

13/04/2022

1

500

1,800.00

4

723

2,638.95

14/04/2022

6

2,495

8,632.70

1

500

1,730.00

19/04/2022

8

2,080

7,217.60

7

1,500

5,325.00

20/04/2022

10

2,728

9,056.96

1

57

196.65

21/04/2022

6

2,618

8,560.86

3

524

1,713.48

22/04/2022

2

1,000

3,220.00

9

1,000

3,250.00

25/04/2022

5

682

2,216.50

8

500

1,640.00

26/04/2022

4

818

2,625.78

-

-

-

27/04/2022

11

2,571

8,098.65

1

40

130.00

28/04/2022

-

-

-

5

815

2,575.40

29/04/2022

21

6,540

19,554.60

3

516

1,568.64

02/05/2022

5

701

2,110.01

12

3,437

10,482.85

03/05/2022

4

646

1,963.84

7

1,063

3,274.04

04/05/2022

3

354

1,083.24

4

500

1,540.00

05/05/2022

2

139

426.73

2

500

1,550.00

06/05/2022

1

89

274.12

-

-

-

09/05/2022

1

363

1,118.04

2

500

1,560.00

10/05/2022

7

1,500

4,635.00

4

500

1,570.00

11/05/2022

1

500

1,540.00

1

1

3.14

12/05/2022

9

409

1,251.54

-

-

-

13/05/2022

-

-

-

8

1,500

4,665.00

16/05/2022

-

-

-

15

1,499

4,676.88

17/05/2022

2

194

605.28

3

73

229.22

18/05/2022

16

4,758

14,369.16

1

321

995.10

19/05/2022

1

133

393.68

-

-

-

20/05/2022

9

1,367

4,059.99

5

1,000

3,000.00

23/05/2022

5

1,847

5,411.71

2

890

2,625.50

24/05/2022

2

208

611.52

5

2,110

6,330.00

25/05/2022

2

792

2,312.64

1

3

9.00

26/05/2022

-

-

-

1

400

1,196.00

30/05/2022

5

500

1,455.00

1

500

1,470.00

31/05/2022

2

490

1,425.90

9

1,384

4,068.96

01/06/2022

-

-

-

6

1,563

4,689.00

02/06/2022

12

1,000

2,960.00

1

500

1,490.00

03/06/2022

11

1,510

4,484.70

3

580

1,751.60

06/06/2022

-

-

-

11

1,000

2,980.00

07/06/2022

18

2,890

8,438.80

3

500

1,500.00

08/06/2022

17

1,500

4,260.00

4

683

1,967.04

09/06/2022

8

1,462

4,093.60

6

332

949.52

10/06/2022

3

538

1,479.50

7

1,430

4,089.80

13/06/2022

14

2,742

7,650.18

10

2,428

7,186.88

14/06/2022

5

2,000

5,440.00

1

113

310.75

15/06/2022

8

1,000

2,700.00

3

353

970.75

16/06/2022

12

2,200

5,676.00

-

-

-

17/06/2022

13

1,967

4,740.47

6

1,200

2,964.00

20/06/2022

9

1,024

2,365.44

11

1,200

2,904.00

21/06/2022

4

467

1,120.80

6

400

972.00

22/06/2022

2

312

751.92

-

-

-

23/06/2022

6

609

1,498.14

4

800

1,992.00

24/06/2022

7

991

2,358.58

5

259

631.96

27/06/2022

-

-

-

11

1,203

3,043.59

28/06/2022

4

600

1,506.00

8

1,142

2,946.36

29/06/2022

-

-

-

5

878

2,300.36

30/06/2022

6

600

1,524.00

6

1,578

4,213.26

Disclaimer

Forsee Power SA published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 17:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 101 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2022 -36,1 M -36,7 M -36,7 M
Net Debt 2022 24,2 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 157 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart FORSEE POWER
Duration : Period :
Forsee Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORSEE POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,96 €
Average target price 8,10 €
Spread / Average Target 174%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Gurtner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mathieu Darne Chief Financial Officer
Aymeric Derville Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jean Mourlan Chief Operating Officer
Isabelle Tribotté Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORSEE POWER-47.70%160
VINCI-7.04%49 572
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.20%33 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.97%28 617
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.70%21 345
QUANTA SERVICES15.34%19 006