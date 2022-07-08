Forsee Power : Inside Information / Other news releases

Half-year liquidity contract statement

entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux

Paris, July 8, 2022 - 5:45 pm CEST - Forsee Power (the "Company"), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearlyreport for H1 2022 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th , 2022:

95 094 shares

€ 64 781,35

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 740

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 528

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 158 866 shares for € 624 230,08

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90 839 shares for € 356 532.65

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st 2021 on the liquidity account:

27,067 shares

€ 332 924.21

Number of transactions executed during the half-year as purchases: 309

half-year as purchases: 309 Number of sales transactions carried out during the half-year: 89

half-year: 89 Volume traded during the semester : 39 614 shares for 243 552.06 € in cash

Volume traded during the semester for sale : 12 547 shares for 76 638.61 €.

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.