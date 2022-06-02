Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Forsee Power
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORSE   FR0014005SB3

FORSEE POWER

(FORSE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/02 11:35:18 am EDT
2.985 EUR   +0.51%
11:52aFORSEE POWER : finalizes the acquisition of NEoT Capital shares from Mitsubishi Corporation
PU
05/30Wrightbus to Equip 420 Buses with Forsee Power Zen Slim Battery Systems
CI
05/13Forsee Power Launches New Smart Battery Systems Plant In France
MT
Forsee Power : finalizes the acquisition of NEoT Capital shares from Mitsubishi Corporation

06/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Forsee Power finalizes the acquisition of NEoT Capital

shares from Mitsubishi Corporation

Paris, June 2, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. CEST - Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 - FORSE - the "Company"), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that it has completed the acquisition of NEoT Capital shares from Mitsubishi Corporation.

With the aim of facilitating and accelerating the transition to electric mobility (buses or other vehicles), Forsee Power created NEoT Capital with EDF and Mitsubishi Corporation in 2016 in order to finance electric fleet development in the form of battery/vehicle/infrastructure rental.

These financing offers are based on the following principles:

  • the equipment suppliers (battery, vehicle, infrastructure) sell equipment to the financial partner (and not to the end customer as in the case of a "dry sale");
  • the financial partner makes this equipment (or "assets") available to the end customer (transport operator) against payment of rent; and
  • the rental offer includes all the maintenance services and associated warantees.

Historically, Forsee Power held 15% of this company dedicated to financing in the renewable energy and electric mobility sectors; Mitsubishi Corporation and EDF through EDF Pulse Holding together held 85% of the share capital and voting rights.

Forsee Power announces that it has completed the acquisition from Mitsubishi Corporation of its 240,608 shares of NEoT Capital.

This operation enables Forsee Power to strengthen its stake in the structure and at the end of the capital restructuring operations of NEoT Capital envisaged in the short term, Forsee Power will hold 50% of the share capital of NEoT Capital.

This operation reflects Forsee Power's strategy of offering a complete range of products and services with a positioning on the entire value chain to support vehicle manufacturers and territories in their ecological transition with turnkey solutions.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains, and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,200 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power recorded revenue from sales of EUR 72.4 million in 2021 and has more than 600 employees. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower

1

Contacts

Forsee Power

NewCap

NewCap

Sophie Tricaud

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Merigeau

Director of Communication,

Quentin Massé

Media Relations

Sustainability & Public Affairs

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

investors@forseepower.com

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

2

Disclaimer

Forsee Power SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 15:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 71,8 M 76,5 M 76,5 M
Net income 2021 -36,5 M -38,9 M -38,9 M
Net Debt 2021 4,10 M 4,36 M 4,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 168 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart FORSEE POWER
Duration : Period :
Forsee Power Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORSEE POWER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,97 €
Average target price 8,10 €
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Gurtner Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mathieu Darne Chief Financial Officer
Aymeric Derville Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Jean Mourlan Chief Operating Officer
Isabelle Tribotté Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORSEE POWER-47.53%168
VINCI-3.87%53 423
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.40%34 625
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.01%29 868
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.78%22 944
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED3.77%19 396