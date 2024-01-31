Forsee Power: sales growth of 54% in 2023

Forsee Power, the supplier of battery systems for electric mobility, has announced sales growth of +54.3% to 171 million euros in 2023, outperforming its initial target of 160 million.



The share of heavy-duty vehicles continues to grow, and now represents 85% of sales at December 31, 2023, compared with 79% at the end of 2022. More than 3,000 buses and over 135,000 light vehicles worldwide are now equipped with Forsee Power batteries.



Thanks to a solid order book, the Group confirms its short- and medium-term adjusted EBITDA targets, and will specify its 2024 sales target when it reports its 2023 annual results.



