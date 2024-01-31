Forsee Power: sales growth of 54% in 2023
The share of heavy-duty vehicles continues to grow, and now represents 85% of sales at December 31, 2023, compared with 79% at the end of 2022. More than 3,000 buses and over 135,000 light vehicles worldwide are now equipped with Forsee Power batteries.
Thanks to a solid order book, the Group confirms its short- and medium-term adjusted EBITDA targets, and will specify its 2024 sales target when it reports its 2023 annual results.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction