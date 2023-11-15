Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Forsys Metals Corp (TSX: FSY) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Richard Parkhouse, Director, Investor Relations, Pine Van Wyk, In-Country Director of Forsys Metals Corp will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year’s event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q026gbp80

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Forsys Metals Corp

Forsys is engaged in acquiring and developing mineral properties and has to date made significant investments in Namibia to advance its projects. Forsys is principally focused on advancing the Norasa Uranium Project, which is wholly-owned by its 100% owned operating subsidiary, Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd comprising the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL3638) in the politically friendly jurisdiction of Namibia. Extensive work has been carried out on the deposits from 2006 to 2015 with close to 290,000 metres of drilling, resource estimation and processing test work. The reserves come from three deposits, resulting in three distinct pits: the Valencia pit, a small satellite pit adjacent to Valencia, and the Namibplaas pit. and two NI 43-101 technical reports previously prepared in support of the 2015 Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS") demonstrated significant proven and probable mineral reserves of 91Mlb. Forsys are currently engaged in re-evaluating all aspects of the previous DFS and multiple workstreams are underway to re-analyze geology data as well as establishing a new drilling program to retrieve fresh geology samples from both site deposits which are being analyzed to confirm resource size and improve on process and pit designs. As a part of this study, Forsys are exploring new technologies to understand how these can enhance recovery rates, optimise tailings and improve CAPEX and OPEX economics. In June 2023, an updated Environmental Clearance certificate was issued by the Ministry of Environment & Tourism (MEFT) for the development and operation of the Valencia Mine. Review of all land surface agreements and updating of the accessory works plans, radiation management, and infrastructure plans is ongoing.

For additional Information, please contact:

Forsys Metals Corp

Richard Parkhouse

Director, Investor Relations

+447730493432

rparkhouse@forsysmetals.com

www.forsysmetals.com