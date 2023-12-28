Fort St. James Nickel Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.072835 million compared to CAD 0.312385 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.213437 million compared to CAD 0.383258 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
December 28, 2023 at 04:44 pm EST
