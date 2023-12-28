Fort St. James Nickel Corp. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The Companyâs portflio include Kilometer 26, Porcupine and Nespisiguit. The Company owns 100% interest in the Kilometer 26 property consisting of approximately 5,778 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. Its Porcupine property is located in the province of New Brunswick. The Company owns 100% interest in the Nepisiguit Base Metal, which is a Precious Metal Property located within the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick.