Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is advancing through preclinical trials its product candidate, FB-102, which is a therapeutic molecule with potentially autoimmune applications in such indications as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), vitiligo and alopecia areata (AA). FB-102 is an antagonist of autoimmune disease pathways with the potential for a durable response. The Company's subsidiaries include Forte Subsidiary, Inc. and Forte Biosciences Emerald Limited.