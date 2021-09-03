Log in
FORTE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Forte Biosciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

09/03/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (“Forte” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FBRX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Forte announced after the market closed on September 2, 2021, that “topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance for the primary endpoint of EASI-50 (the proportion of patients with at least a 50% improvement in atopic dermatitis disease severity as measure by EASI).” Based on this news, shares of Forte crashed by more than 80% on September 3, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


