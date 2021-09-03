SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Forte Biosciences, Inc. - FBRX

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Forte Biosciences, Inc. ("Forte" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FBRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Forte and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 2, 2021, post-market, Forte issued a press release "announc[ing] that topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance for the primary endpoint of EASI-50 (the proportion of patients with at least a 50% improvement in atopic dermatitis disease severity as measure by EASI)." On this news, Forte's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 3, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

