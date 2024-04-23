23.04.24 15:03

/KASE, April 23, 2024/ - ForteBank JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with an auditor's report on the bank's consolidated financial statements for 2022. According to the audited data as of December 31, 2023 (in mln tenge, if not specified otherwise): ------------------------------------------------------- as of as of Indicator 31.12.23 31.12.22 ----------------------------------- --------- --------- Equity 429,808 343,760 Total assets 3,253,175 2,789,386 Total liabilities 2,823,367 2,445,626 Net income (net loss) 116,437 98,086 Book value of ordinary share, tenge 4.60 3.64 ROA, % 3.58 3.52 ROE, % 27.09 28.53 ------------------------------------------------------- The audit of the bank's financial statements for 2023 was conducted by KPMG Audit LLP. According to the auditor's report, the consolidated financial statements fairly present, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of ForteBank JSC and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2023, as well as their consolidated financial results and their consolidated cash flows for the year ended as of the specified date, in accordance with IFRS. The report is available on KASE website at https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ASBN/asbnf6_2023_cons_rus.pdf [2024-04-23]