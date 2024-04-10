Extract from ForteBank's shareholder registers as of April 1, 2024 provided
10.04.24 12:01
/KASE, April 10, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "ForteBank" as of April 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the bank makes up 150,003,000,000 units; - 92,387,104,089 common shares of the bank are outstanding; - the bank bought back 1,934,434,197 common shares; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the bank are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common shares, --------------------------------- stake in total Total stake in the number of offered total number shares of this units of bank Names pieces denomination, % offered shares, % ---------------------- --------------- -------------------- ------------------- B.Utemuratov 74 010 081 543 81.82 80.11 A.Utemuratov 6,783,950,242 7.50 7.34 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2024-04-10]

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

ForteBank JSC published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2024 07:06:07 UTC.