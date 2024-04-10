10.04.24 12:01

/KASE, April 10, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "ForteBank" as of April 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the bank makes up 150,003,000,000 units; - 92,387,104,089 common shares of the bank are outstanding; - the bank bought back 1,934,434,197 common shares; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the bank are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common shares, --------------------------------- stake in total Total stake in the number of offered total number shares of this units of bank Names pieces denomination, % offered shares, % ---------------------- --------------- -------------------- ------------------- B.Utemuratov 74 010 081 543 81.82 80.11 A.Utemuratov 6,783,950,242 7.50 7.34 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2024-04-10]