ForteBank announces change in composition of Management Board effective September 29, 2023
22.09.23 14:43
/KASE, September 22, 2023/ - ForteBank JSC (Astana), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has provided KASE with the following press release dated September 22, 2023: unquote Joint Stock Company "ForteBank", located at: 8/1 Dostyq St., Astana Z05P1P0/010017, Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter - the Bank), announces that the powers of Aliya Dykanbayeva, as a member of the Bank's Management Board - First Deputy Chairman of the Bank's Management Board (CFO), will be terminated ahead of schedule on September 29, 2023 of her own initiative. unquote The complete press release (in Kazakh and Russian) is available on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ASBN/asbn_relizs_220923.pdf [2023-09-22]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ForteBank JSC published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 09:25:06 UTC.