ForteBank announces payment of 16th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003374 (ASBNb27)

ForteBank AO, formerly Alliance Bank AO, is a Kazakhstan-based universal bank. It is the successor of IrtyshBusinessBank (Pavlodar). The Bank's services are directed to retail and corporate clients and comprise mortgages, loans and guarantees, deposits, foreign currencies exchange, dealing with securities, transfer of cash payments, as well as other banking services. The Bank operates through a network of affiliated companies. It is a member of the Kazakhstan Deposits Insurance Fund (KDIF), which protects interests of its depositors, the Visa International Service Association, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), and others.

Sector Banks