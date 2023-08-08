ForteBank announces payment of 16th coupon on bonds KZ2C00003374 (ASBNb27)
/KASE, August 8, 2023/ - ForteBank JSC (Astana) has informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) about the payment on August 7, 2023 of the 16th coupon interest on its bonds KZ2C00003374 (KASE main market, "bonds" category, ASBNb27). According to the said message, the mentioned interest was paid in the amount of KZT2,530,416,208.35. [2023-08-08]
