  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kazakhstan
  4. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange
  5. ForteBank Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASBN   KZ000A0F4546

FORTEBANK JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(ASBN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kazakhstan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
3.750 KZT   -1.06%
FORTEBANK JOINT STOCK : Changes in the composition of the Board of ForteBank JSC
PU
FORTEBANK JOINT STOCK : Composition of ForteBank's Board of Directors changed
PU
ForteBank Joint Stock Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ForteBank Joint Stock : Changes in the composition of the Board of ForteBank JSC

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Changes in the composition of the Board of ForteBank JSC
30.06.22 18:13
/KASE, June 30, 2022/ - ForteBank JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE as follows: beginning of quote Joint Stock Company "ForteBank" located at: Republic of Kazakhstan, Z05P1P0/010017, Nur-Sultan, 8/1 Dostyk str. (hereinafter - the Bank), informs that the authority of Nurumbet Sholpan Mukhaskyzy, as a member of the Board - Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Bank was terminated ahead of schedule from July 1, 2022 on her own initiative. end of quote This information has been posted - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ASBN/asbn_relizs_300622.pdf [2022-06-30]

Disclaimer

ForteBank JSC published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 128 B 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 64 060 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2021 16 264 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 345 B 738 M 738 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,65x
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 8,36%
Chart FORTEBANK JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ForteBank Joint Stock Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Reinis Rubenis Chairman-Management Board
Aliya Maratovna Dykanbayeva CFO & First Deputy Chairman-Management Board
Hubert Albert Pandza Independent Director
Yeldar Sovetovich Abdrazakov Independent Director
Timur Rizabekovich Isataev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTEBANK JOINT STOCK COMPANY-27.18%738
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.86%338 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%243 581
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.33%168 600
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.81%156 092