ForteBank Joint Stock : Changes in the composition of the Board of ForteBank JSC

/KASE, June 30, 2022/ - ForteBank JSC (Nur-Sultan), whose securities are officially listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), informed KASE as follows: beginning of quote Joint Stock Company "ForteBank" located at: Republic of Kazakhstan, Z05P1P0/010017, Nur-Sultan, 8/1 Dostyk str. (hereinafter - the Bank), informs that the authority of Nurumbet Sholpan Mukhaskyzy, as a member of the Board - Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Bank was terminated ahead of schedule from July 1, 2022 on her own initiative. end of quote This information has been posted - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/ASBN/asbn_relizs_300622.pdf
[2022-06-30]