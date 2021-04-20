Log in
    FEV   DE0005774103

FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG

(FEV)
DGAP-PVR : FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft 
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities 
Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-20 / 10:00 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                          FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft 
 
 Street:                        Augsburger Str. 2b 
 
 Postal code:                   82110 
 
 City:                          Germering 
                                Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NG5C03XEKUA646 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: KR FONDS Investmentgesellschaft mit variablem Kapital (SICAV) 
 City of registered office, country: Grevenmacher, Luxembourg 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 15 Apr 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.17 %                     0.00 %       2.17 %                            3,250,436 
 
 Previous                          4.41 %                     0.00 %       4.41 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0005774103          70,376              0         2.17 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                    70,376                        2.17 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0             0.00 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0             0.00 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 X             Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
               Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 19 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft 
              Augsburger Str. 2b 
              82110 Germering 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.fortecag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1186440 2021-04-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186440&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

