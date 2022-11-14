Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. FORTEC Elektronik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FEV   DE0005774103

FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG

(FEV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00 2022-11-14 am EST
24.10 EUR   +0.42%
11/10FORTEC Elektronik AG Announces Board Changes
CI
11/10FORTEC Elektronik COO Retires; Successor Named
MT
11/10Management Board change at FORTEC Elektronik AG
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FORTEC Elektronik AG starts the 2022/2023 financial year successfully

11/14/2022 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
FORTEC Elektronik AG starts the 2022/2023 financial year successfully

14.11.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORTEC Elektronik AG starts the 2022/2023 financial year successfully

  • Group turnover of EUR 25.0 million around 18 % above the previous year’s level (PY: EUR 21.2 million).
  • Group operating EBIT of EUR 2.7 million significantly higher than that of the previous year (PY: EUR 2.2 million).
  • The order book of EUR 98.6 million on 30 September 2022 exceeds that of the previous year (PY: EUR 68.6 million) by more than 40 %.

According to preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG recorded further sustainable earnings growth in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 financial year despite the challenging environment.

According to preliminary calculations, group turnover in the first quarter rose to around EUR 25.0 million (PY: 21.2 million) and therefore represented growth of around 18 % compared to the previous year.

Despite the increased material and staff costs, the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 2.7 million increased disproportionally compared to the revenue, by around 23 % (PY: EUR 2.2 million). The pleasing development is due to sales growth and, good price implementation and currency gains.

“We had a successful start to the new financial year. But we are still planning conservatively. Cost visibility is currently very impaired and does not allow for precise estimates. However, the large order book makes us optimistic for the coming months and quarters”, comments Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG.

The announcement for the first quarter of 2022/2023 will be available on the company's website (https://www.fortecag.de/en/investor-relations/reports/) from 25 November 2022.

 

Sandra Maile

Chair of the Management Board

 

FORTEC Elektronik AG | Augsburger Str. 2b | 82110 Germering | Germany
Phone: +49 89 894450 232

aktie@fortecag.de | www.fortecag.de

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE 0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an internationally active distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. As of 1 April 2020, the operational business was leased to two subsidiaries. As a holding company, FORTEC AG is now responsible for controlling the affiliated companies, the strategy of the group and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.


14.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 0
Fax: +49 (0)89 89 44 50 123
E-mail: aktie@fortecag.de
Internet: www.fortecag.de
ISIN: DE0005774103
WKN: 577410
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1486283

 
End of News EQS News Service

1486283  14.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG
11/10FORTEC Elektronik AG Announces Board Changes
CI
11/10FORTEC Elektronik COO Retires; Successor Named
MT
11/10Management Board change at FORTEC Elektronik AG
EQ
10/28FORTEC Elektronik AG brings the 2021/2022 financial year to a close with a record resul..
EQ
10/21Fortec Elektronik : Financial report FY 2021/2022
PU
09/28FORTEC Elektronik AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23FORTEC Elektronik AG continues its success story with a record result in the 2021/2022 ..
EQ
06/29Fortec Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft : financial year 2021/2022 more profitable than forec..
EQ
06/29FORTEC Elektronik AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2021/2022
CI
05/25Fortec Elektronik : Report 3rd quarter FY 2021/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 97,0 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 6,30 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net cash 2023 5,50 M 5,68 M 5,68 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 78,0 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 63,5%
Chart FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG
Duration : Period :
FORTEC Elektronik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,00 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sandra Maile CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Schubert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Staller Chief Operating Officer
Andreas Bastin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Sicheneder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG22.45%81
MEDIATEK INC.-41.18%35 823
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.45%17 781
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.89%15 459
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.30%9 757
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.60%7 511