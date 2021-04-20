Log in
    FEV   DE0005774103

FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG

(FEV)
  Report
Summary

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.04.2021 / 10:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Augsburger Str. 2b
Postal code: 82110
City: Germering
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900NG5C03XEKUA646

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: KR FONDS Investmentgesellschaft mit variablem Kapital (SICAV)
City of registered office, country: Grevenmacher, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Apr 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.17 % 0.00 % 2.17 % 3,250,436
Previous notification 4.41 % 0.00 % 4.41 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005774103 70,376 0 2.17 % 0.00 %
Total 70,376 2.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
19 Apr 2021


20.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Internet: www.fortecag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1186440  20.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186440&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 79,0 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
Net income 2021 2,90 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
Net cash 2021 0,50 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,4x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 59,8 M 71,9 M 72,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG
Duration : Period :
FORTEC Elektronik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 24,00 €
Last Close Price 18,40 €
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandra Maile Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Schubert Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Bastin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Sicheneder Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Staller COO-Display Technology & Embedded
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTEC ELEKTRONIK AG3.37%72
MEDIATEK INC.28.92%54 423
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.21.58%31 327
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.44%16 021
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.60.43%13 115
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.17.37%12 236
