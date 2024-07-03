EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Incoming Orders

FORTEC Group wins another contract worth millions in the defence market



03.07.2024 / 15:59 CET/CEST

FORTEC Group wins another contract worth millions

in the defence market

FORTEC Power GmbH (formerly Emtron GmbH), a subsidiary of the stock exchange-listed FORTEC Elektronik AG has received a large contract for DC/DC converters and EMC filters from a renowned manufacturer for defence solutions. The contract value is in the mid-single-digit million euro range.

Product production has already started and the contract runs to the third quarter of 2025.

With this order, the FORTEC Group has secured significant business in the defence sector. Furthermore, FORTEC foresees further orders and new projects in this sector with customers who have demanding requirements for power electronics.

The special DC/DC converters and EMC filters from FORTEC Power GmbH are some of the most reliable products in the sector. The FORTEC Group has a comprehensive range in the power electronics sector with products that are developed and produced in-house, along with those produced by cooperation partners.

Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, comments: “I would like to congratulate our competent team at FORTEC Power on another contract worth millions in the defence sector. This contract confirms that our strategic orientation with robust, efficient and cost-effective solutions in the range for our target markets of transportation, medical and defence with high requirements is right and is valued by our customers.”

