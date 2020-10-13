Log in
FORTERRA, INC.

(FRTA)
AQ
GL
10/05FORTERRA : Announces Rating Upgrade by S&P
AQ
Forterra Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

10/13/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra”) (NASDAQ: FRTA) plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A conference call to review financial results will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Karl Watson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information
Event:  Q3 2020 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call
Date:  Thursday, October 29, 2020
Time:  10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Central)
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mhcfnfr6

Conference Call Information
U.S.: (574) 990-1396
Toll-Free: (844) 498-0572
Participant Passcode: 6592608

Replay Information
A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com.

About Forterra
Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra’s product breadth and scale help make it a preferred supplier for water-related pipe and products, serving a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:
Simon Chen
Vice President – Treasury and Investor Relations
469.299.9113
IR@forterrabp.com

Primary Logo

