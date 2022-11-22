Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Forterra plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FORT   GB00BYYW3C20

FORTERRA PLC

(FORT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:17 2022-11-22 am EST
210.00 GBX   -4.55%
06:00aForterra survives on price hikes as cost inflation hits brick business
AN
02:57aBuilding Products Group Forterra Hires New CEO
MT
11/01LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS raises Auto Trader; Berenberg likes Next 15
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Forterra survives on price hikes as cost inflation hits brick business

11/22/2022 | 06:00am EST
(Alliance News) - Forterra PLC on Tuesday said trading to date remains robust, though warned of the impact of recent market instability on the housing sector.

Meanwhile, the Northampton, England-based building product manufacturer said that Neil Ash has been appointed as the group's new chief executive officer designate from April 3.

For the ten months ended October 31, the Forterra said that year-to-date sales volumes were in line with the year prior, reflecting ongoing production capacity constraints and record low inventory levels.

Group revenue for the period was 23% ahead of the year prior, driven by selling price increases implemented in January, April and October.

Forterra said it would continue to "act decisively" to recover ongoing cost inflation, following its most recent hike of brick prices last month by a further 17%.

The company has now secured almost 90% of its energy requirement for the remainder of the year, in conjunction with securing 60% of its 2023 gas requirement.

Looking ahead, Forterra highlighted developments at its production sites. At the new Deresford brick factory, production is progressing well, with the first bricks extruded and the first of two kilns now lit.

Bricks are expected to be available for consumer purchase from early 2023, with production accelerating throughout the year. Forterra anticipated the project will be completed within the original GBP95 million budget.

"The group enters this uncertain time in a position of strength having a strong balance sheet with low levels of debt and high levels of cash generation," said outgoing Chief Executive Officer Stephen Harrison.

"Inventories remain at record low levels and despite the current uncertainties we remain well-placed to mitigate the effects of a softening of demand by substituting imported bricks with domestically manufactured product."

In other news, Forterra said that Neil Ash has been appointed as the group's new CEO, and will resume his role on April 3, 2023, following Stephen Harrison's resignation.

Stephen Harrison will be stepping down as CEO during the first half of 2023, to allow time both to commission the new Desford brick factory and support an orderly transition.

Ash joins from the Belgian lightweight building materials manufacturer Etex SA/NV, where he currently leads the Building Performance division.

Forterra shares were trading 2.1% lower at 215.50 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETEX NV 0.00% 17.6 Real-time Quote.-14.56%
FORTERRA PLC -2.27% 215 Delayed Quote.-20.29%
Analyst Recommendations on FORTERRA PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 456 M 538 M 538 M
Net income 2022 56,4 M 66,5 M 66,5 M
Net Debt 2022 38,8 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,53x
Yield 2022 6,22%
Capitalization 456 M 538 M 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 792
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart FORTERRA PLC
Duration : Period :
Forterra plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTERRA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 220,00 GBX
Average target price 272,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Richard Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin John Guyatt Chief Financial Officer & Director
Justin R. Atkinson Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Edward Day Director-Information Technology
George Walter Arthur Stewart Director-Operations
