Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Ltd on Thursday posted a 41% jump in its half-year profit, supported by strong iron ore shipments and higher realized prices for the steel-making raw material.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said net profit after tax attributable for the six months ended Dec. 31 came in at $3.34 billion, up from $2.37 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)