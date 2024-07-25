July 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue on Thursday forecast higher iron ore shipments for fiscal 2025, compared with a year ago.

The world's fourth largest iron ore producer now expects to ship between 190 million metric tonnes (Mt) and 200 Mt of the steel-making commodity in fiscal 2025, up from 191.6 Mt shipped in fiscal 2024.

That compares with Visible Alpha's consensus estimate of 201 Mt shipments, according to a note from Goldman Sachs.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)