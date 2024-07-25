"On decarbonisation, we remain firmly committed to our target of Real Zero by 2030, without voluntary carbon offsets. During the quarter we commenced commissioning of our 100 megawatt

"Importantly, we achieved this while maintaining our laser focus on safety with our Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate improving to 1.3 for the financial year. This is an incredible achievement and shows a 28 per cent improvement from the previous year.

Fortescue Metals Chief Executive Officer, Dino Otranto said, "It's been an outstanding quarter by the team who rallied together to deliver record iron ore shipments of 53.7Mt which was 10 per cent higher than the June quarter last year. This record result demonstrated the efficiencies gained through our recovery plan following the ore car derailment in December 2023.

FY25 guidance for total shipments of 190 - 200Mt, including 5 - 9Mt from Iron Bridge (100 per cent basis) and a C1 cost for Pilbara Hematite of US$18.50 - US$19.75/wmt.

Fortescue signs contracts for sale of first electrolysers from its electrolyser facility in Gladstone, Queensland.

Decarbonisation progress included initial commissioning of the 100 megawatt solar farm at North Star Junction and first operation of a

Strong cashflow generation contributed to a cash balance of US$4.9 billion and net debt of US$0.5 billion at 30 June 2024. This is after capital expenditure of US$2.9 billion in FY24.

Iron Bridge Concentrate average revenue of US$127/dmt for the quarter was 101 per cent of the average Platts 65% CFR Index, and average revenue of US$137/dmt in FY24.

Pilbara Hematite average revenue of US$92/dry metric tonne (dmt) for the quarter, realising 82 per cent of the average Platts 62% CFR Index, and average revenue of US$103/dmt in FY24.

Record iron ore shipments of 53.7 million tonnes (Mt) in Q4 FY24, 10 per cent higher than Q4 FY23. This contributed to total shipments of 191.6 million tonnes in FY24.

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) for Metals of 1.3 in the 12 months to 30 June 2024 (FY24), a 28 per cent improvement from 30 June 2023.

solar farm at North Star Junction which will eliminate up to 180,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from our operations every year once fully commissioned. Our hydrogen-powered haul truck prototype also operated on hydrogen for the first time and will soon be transported to our Christmas Creek site to undergo site-based commissioning and testing.

"Looking ahead to FY25, we're seeking to achieve record shipments with guidance of 190 - 200Mt. As part of bringing together Metals and Energy into One Fortescue, we are simplifying our structure and removing duplication that will ensure Fortescue is lean, impactful and can move quickly to seize opportunities."

Fortescue Energy Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hutchinson said, "As we lead the world in industrial decarbonisation, we remain steadfast in our commitment to green hydrogen. Our financial discipline will ensure that we focus hard only on those projects that are economic and deliver best value for shareholders.

"We continue to progress our initial four green hydrogen projects across Australia, the United States, Norway and Brazil, which each draw on the unique strengths of the countries they are in. Projects in Morocco, Oman, Egypt and Jordan will follow next, while we maintain a further pipeline of opportunities that will progress when power prices fall sufficiently to bring them to economic viability and global demand for green hydrogen increases.

"During the quarter, the Energy business achieved several milestones including the Pecem Green Hydrogen Project in Brazil receiving approval by the Fortescue Board to advance to feasibility stage. We also entered into a consortium with Actis where we were awarded the rights to develop and operate a large green hydrogen project in Oman.

"Our Fortescue Zero green technologies also went from strength to strength as we signed our first contracts to sell electrolysers from our Gladstone facility and finalised a multi-year deal with JLR to use Fortescue's cutting-edge battery intelligence software, Elysia, in its next-generation electric vehicles."

Operations

Operations summary FY24 FY23 Var (%) Q4 FY24 Vs Q3 Vs Q4 (M wmt) FY24 (%) FY23 (%) Total ore mined 216.9 219.3 (1) 59.0 27 10 Total ore processed 189.9 192.4 (1) 50.8 20 5 Total ore shipped 191.6 192.0 (0) 53.7 24 10 Total ore shipped (Fortescue share) 191.2 192.0 (0) 53.5 24 9 Pilbara Hematite C1 cost (US$/wmt) 18.24 17.54 4 18.53 (2) 5

Volumes on a 100 per cent basis, unless stated otherwise. Wet metric tonnes (wmt).

A constant focus on safety contributed to a TRIFR for Metals of 1.3 for the 12 months ending 30 June 2024, a 28 per cent improvement on 30 June 2023.

Implementation of the recovery plan in response to the ore car derailment in December 2023 and weather disruptions contributed to record iron ore shipments of 53.7Mt in Q4 FY24, 10 per cent higher than Q4 FY23. Ore railed of 52.0Mt also achieved a quarterly record.

This contributed to full year Pilbara Hematite shipments of 190.4Mt and total shipments of 191.6Mt, including 1.2Mt of Iron Bridge Concentrate.

Pilbara Hematite C1 cost of US$18.53/wmt in Q4 FY24 was two per cent lower than the previous quarter, and C1 cost was US$18.24/wmt in FY24.

The Concentrate Handling Facility produced 1.3Mt of Iron Bridge Concentrate in Q4 FY24 and 2.1Mt in FY24. Iron Bridge shipments in the quarter were impacted by higher than plan concentrate moisture affecting stockpile material handling. Stockpile moisture levels have normalised and Iron Bridge has experienced a strong start to FY25 with shipments in July 2024 to date totalling 0.4Mt.