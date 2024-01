Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fortescue Ltd:

* MULTIPLE ORE CARS DERAILED FROM FORTESCUE TRACK ON SATURDAY, 30 DECEMBER 2023

* NORMAL RAIL OPERATIONS WILL BE UP AND RUNNING ON JAN 4

* NO ONE WAS INJURED IN INCIDENT AND THERE IS NO IMPACT TO MEMBERS OF COMMUNITY

* DERAILMENT INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT DECEMBER OR H1 SHIPPED TONNES

* AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE