Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Ltd on Wednesday confirmed that multiple ore cars had been derailed from the company's tracks in Western Australia operations on Saturday. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
