Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is an Australia-based integrated green technology, energy and metals company. The Company operates through two segments: Metals, and Energy. The Metals segment is engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals. The Energy segment is engaged in the development of green electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia projects. Through its growth project Iron Bridge and its interest in the Belinga Iron Ore Project in Gabon, it is investing in the growth of its iron ore business. Its integrated operations in the Pilbara include the Chichester, Solomon and Western mining hubs. Its mining infrastructure is connected to the five berth Herb Elliott Port and Judith Street Harbour towage facility in Port Hedland. The Solomon Hub in the Hamersley Ranges is located 60 kilometers (km) north of Tom Price and 120km to the west of the Chichester Hub.

