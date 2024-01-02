Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Ltd said on Wednesday that multiple iron ore cars had been derailed from the company's tracks on Saturday at its Western Australia operations.

Local media earlier reported that the Fortescue rail line into Port Hedland, Australia’s iron ore export epicentre, remained out of action on Tuesday.

"The incident did not impact December or H1 shipped tonnes. Normal rail operations will be up and running tomorrow ," a Fortescue spokesperson told Reuters.

The mining giant did not say how many wagons were involved in the derailment.

The company said it had started an investigation into the cause of the incident.

No injuries were reported, Fortescue added. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)