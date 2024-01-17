(Alliance News) - Maire Tecnimont Spa announced Wednesday that its subsidiary Tecnimont has been awarded a front-end-engineering design contract for a green ammonia plant in Norway.

The contract was awarded by Fortescue, a global company active in green technologies, energy and metals.

The scope of work includes the design of electrolyzer integration, the air separation unit for nitrogen production, the ammonia production plant as well as storage and ship loading facilities. As part of the agreement, Tecnimont will also submit a proposal for the engineering, procurement and construction phase of the plant's construction.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire, said, "We are proud to support Norway with this new sustainable initiative aimed at decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries, in particular, the shipping sector, where ammonia plays a key role. This project is concrete proof of our strong position in the energy transition through our technology-driven value proposition."

