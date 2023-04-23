Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:49:32 2023-04-23 pm EDT
20.95 AUD   -2.51%
04/23Ord Minnett rates FMG as Lighten
AQ
04/23Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus
RE
04/23News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia needs to quickly make green energy policy response -Fortescue

04/23/2023 | 08:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MELBOURNE, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia needs to quickly create supportive green energy policies to compete with other jurisdictions, Fortescue Future Industries Chief Executive Mark Hutchinson said on Monday.

The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has been met by policy responses from a range of jurisdictions including Europe, Canada, the Gulf Sates and India.

"The Australian government can help to create a level playing field between fossil fuels and green energy...which helps realise Australia's competitive advantage in green energy production," Hutchinson told media and analysts on a quarterly production call. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
04/23Ord Minnett rates FMG as Lighten
AQ
04/23Miners drag Australian shares lower; inflation in focus
RE
04/23News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/23Australia needs to quickly make green energy policy response -Fortescue
RE
04/23Australia needs green energy policy response quick smart - Fortescue
RE
04/23Fortescue 3Q Iron-Ore Exports Steady; Sees Fiscal Year Costs at Low End of Guidance
DJ
04/21Australian shares lose steam amid lingering recession fears
RE
04/20Australian shares fall as financials, mining stocks drag
RE
04/20Alkemy progresses two refineries, lithium outlook "extremely robust"
AN
04/19Miners and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower as inflationary woes weigh
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 857 M - -
Net income 2023 5 483 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,11x
Yield 2023 8,60%
Capitalization 44 222 M 44 222 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,38 $
Average target price 11,99 $
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fiona Hick Chief Executive Officer
John Andrew Henry Forrest Executive Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.78%44 222
VALE S.A.-16.00%65 777
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-8.79%7 966
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.14.22%5 062
NMDC LIMITED-10.76%3 923
BRADESPAR S.A.-6.02%1 949
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer