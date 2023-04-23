Australia needs to quickly make green energy policy response -Fortescue

MELBOURNE, April 24 (Reuters) - Australia needs to
quickly create supportive green energy policies to compete with
other jurisdictions, Fortescue Future Industries Chief
Executive Mark Hutchinson said on Monday.
The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has been met by policy
responses from a range of jurisdictions including Europe,
Canada, the Gulf Sates and India.
"The Australian government can help to create a level
playing field between fossil fuels and green energy...which
helps realise Australia's competitive advantage in green energy
production," Hutchinson told media and analysts on a quarterly
production call.
