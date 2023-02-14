Australia's Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 15%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group
on Wednesday posted a 15% fall in its half-year profit,
as declining iron ore prices more than offset record half-yearly
shipments of the steel-making commodity.
The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said underlying
net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 was $2.37
billion, compared with $2.78 billion a year ago. Analysts had
expected a profit of $2.34 billion, according to Vuma Financial.
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)