  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:25:35 2023-02-14 pm EST
21.86 AUD   -1.44%
05:55pAustralia's Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 15%
RE
01:25aAustralia's iron ore giants face earnings, dividend plunge
RE
02/13Australian shares see broad gains, U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia's Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 15%

02/14/2023 | 05:55pm EST
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Wednesday posted a 15% fall in its half-year profit, as declining iron ore prices more than offset record half-yearly shipments of the steel-making commodity.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said underlying net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 was $2.37 billion, compared with $2.78 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.34 billion, according to Vuma Financial. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
05:55pAustralia's Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 15%
RE
01:25aAustralia's iron ore giants face earnings, dividend plunge
RE
02/13Australian shares see broad gains, U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
02/09Fortescue Metals preparing to cut up to 1,000 jobs - The Australian
RE
02/08US Fed Chair's Comments Send Australian Shares Higher
MT
02/07Fortescue Metals to Start Mining at Gabon Iron Ore Deposit After Mining Convention Sign..
MT
02/07Australian shares rise as miners, banks gain; Boral leaps on strong results
RE
02/07Fortescue Plans First Mining at Gabon Iron-Ore Project in 2nd Half 2023
DJ
02/06Australian shares hold in narrow range ahead of RBA decision; Macquarie jumps
RE
02/06TRADING UPDATES: First Class Metals finds nickel; EPE Special NAV down
AN
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 786 M - -
Net income 2023 4 809 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 959 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 7,67%
Capitalization 47 526 M 47 526 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Managers and Directors
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED7.95%47 414
VALE S.A.-2.62%76 002
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED7.11%9 518
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.17.89%5 112
NMDC LIMITED-5.81%4 201
BRADESPAR S.A.-0.51%2 106