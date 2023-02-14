Australia's Fortescue Metals first-half profit drops 15%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group on Wednesday posted a 15% fall in its half-year profit, as declining iron ore prices more than offset record half-yearly shipments of the steel-making commodity.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said underlying net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 was $2.37 billion, compared with $2.78 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.34 billion, according to Vuma Financial. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)