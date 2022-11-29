Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-29 am EST
19.46 AUD   +2.21%
01:24aAustralia's Fortescue names former Woodside executive as CEO
RE
01:20aFortescue Names Ex-Woodside Executive Fiona Hick as Metals Group CEO -- Update
DJ
01:06aAustralian shares close higher on China hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Australia's Fortescue names former Woodside executive as CEO

11/29/2022 | 01:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Photo of the logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorning their headquarters in Perth, Australia

(Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Tuesday former Woodside Energy executive Fiona Hick will be appointed as chief executive officer in February 2023, months after Elizabeth Gaines stepped down in August.

The leadership change comes amid the miner's pivot towards green energy, instead of the pure-play iron ore producer it has historically been.

Hick, who was most recently the executive vice-president of Australian operations at Woodside, will lead its mining arm Fortescue Metals.

Last week, former Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Guy Debelle stepped down as the finance chief of Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), the green energy arm.

Fortescue and FFI have been trying to rapidly develop infrastructure and technology to produce green hydrogen.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.21% 19.46 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -0.42% 14.2 Delayed Quote.-58.49%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -0.35% 36.83 Delayed Quote.73.14%
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
01:24aAustralia's Fortescue names former Woodside executive as CEO
RE
01:20aFortescue Names Ex-Woodside Executive Fiona Hick as Metals Group CEO -- Update
DJ
01:06aAustralian shares close higher on China hopes
RE
01:06aFortescue Names Ex-Woodside Executive Fiona Hick as Metals Group CEO
DJ
11/27Australian shares drop on commodity weakness, China COVID woes
RE
11/25Australian shares end higher on hopes of slower Fed rate hikes
RE
11/24Factbox-Australia to raise protection for Aboriginal heritage after Juukan
RE
11/23Australian shares rise on possibility of slower Fed rate hikes
RE
11/23Australia to beef up laws to safeguard Aboriginal heritage
RE
11/23Australia sets out national plan to safeguard Aboriginal heritage
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 911 M - -
Net income 2023 4 323 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,11x
Yield 2023 7,79%
Capitalization 39 138 M 39 138 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,72 $
Average target price 10,34 $
Spread / Average Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-1.41%39 138
VALE S.A.4.10%68 600
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-0.44%8 733
NMDC LIMITED-12.22%4 239
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-46.59%3 686
BRADESPAR S.A.11.02%1 897