    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-31 am EDT
18.42 AUD   -2.80%
02:39aAustralia shares close lower as mining, energy stocks weigh
RE
08/30Miners, energy stocks drag Australia shares lower
RE
08/30Fortescue maintains its commitment to sustainability, decarbonisation and the green energy transition
AQ
Australia shares close lower as mining, energy stocks weigh

08/31/2022 | 02:39am EDT
* Miners down 1.5%, Energy stocks fall 2.9%

* Pointsbet Holdings tops losses on ASX 200

* For August, ASX 200 up 0.6%, NZX 50 gains 0.9%

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Wednesday, with weaker underlying prices dragging mining and energy stocks down, but extended gains for a second consecutive month having finished the earnings-heavy month of August slightly up.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.2% lower at 6,986.8.

The benchmark rose 0.6% in August. Business results and profit forecasts for Australian companies during the season showed a divide, with big miners expecting higher profits on soaring commodities prices, while supermarkets, banks and manufacturers suffer from inflation and stagnant wages.

On Wednesday, Asian markets extended a global equity selloff, as investor worries about aggressive monetary tightening were inflamed further by strong U.S. jobs data.

"Australian equities would appear to remain bearish in the near future as high, steady rates could significantly squeeze the economy, adding to household & business stress, resulting in a prolonged period of negative investor sentiment," said Azeem Sheriff, markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"On Wednesday, weaker commodity/base metal prices from overnight trading flowed through to the materials and energy sectors," he added.

Energy stocks led the decline, falling 2.9% in their worst session since July 6.

Woodside Energy fell 4.5%, recording its worst session in eight weeks.

Mining stocks also slipped, tracking weaker iron ore prices, with Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group both falling 2.8% each.

Meanwhile, gambling firm PointsBet Holdings closed 11.9% lower and topped losses on the ASX 200 after the company reported that its loss for the year had widened.

Technology stocks rose 1.4% and helped trim some losses. Buy now, pay later firm Zip Co Ltd surged 11.7%, recording its best session since August 2.

Financials were also up, jumping 1.1% in their best session in six weeks.

Travel firm Webjet closed 8% higher after it announced a rebound in travel bookings and provided an upbeat outlook.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to finish at 11,601.1. The index rose 0.9% in August.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
