Australia shares close lower as mining, energy stocks weigh

* Miners down 1.5%, Energy stocks fall 2.9%
* Pointsbet Holdings tops losses on ASX 200
* For August, ASX 200 up 0.6%, NZX 50 gains 0.9%
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on
Wednesday, with weaker underlying prices dragging mining and
energy stocks down, but extended gains for a second consecutive
month having finished the earnings-heavy month of August
slightly up.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.2% lower at 6,986.8.
The benchmark rose 0.6% in August. Business results and
profit forecasts for Australian companies during the season
showed a divide, with big miners expecting higher profits on
soaring commodities prices, while supermarkets, banks and
manufacturers suffer from inflation and stagnant wages.
On Wednesday, Asian markets extended a global equity
selloff, as investor worries about aggressive monetary
tightening were inflamed further by strong U.S. jobs data.
"Australian equities would appear to remain bearish in the
near future as high, steady rates could significantly squeeze
the economy, adding to household & business stress, resulting in
a prolonged period of negative investor sentiment," said Azeem
Sheriff, markets analyst at CMC Markets.
"On Wednesday, weaker commodity/base metal prices from
overnight trading flowed through to the materials and energy
sectors," he added.
Energy stocks led the decline, falling 2.9% in their
worst session since July 6.
Woodside Energy fell 4.5%, recording its worst
session in eight weeks.
Mining stocks also slipped, tracking weaker iron ore
prices, with Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group
both falling 2.8% each.
Meanwhile, gambling firm PointsBet Holdings closed
11.9% lower and topped losses on the ASX 200 after the company
reported that its loss for the year had widened.
Technology stocks rose 1.4% and helped trim some
losses. Buy now, pay later firm Zip Co Ltd surged
11.7%, recording its best session since August 2.
Financials were also up, jumping 1.1% in their best
session in six weeks.
Travel firm Webjet closed 8% higher after it
announced a rebound in travel bookings and provided an upbeat
outlook.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4%
to finish at 11,601.1. The index rose 0.9% in August.
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)