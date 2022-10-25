Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10 2022-10-25 am EDT
16.26 AUD   -3.04%
02:08aAustralia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget
RE
10/24Australia shares rise on tech, financials boost
RE
10/24Australian shares end higher on bets of less-hawkish Fed rhetoric
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget

10/25/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Benchmark index hits highest level in over 1-month

*

Focus lies on annual budget later in the day

*

Markets sit tight for inflation print due on Wednesday

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology and financial stocks on hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve tempering down its hawkish tone, while investors awaited the country's annual budget for cues on economic outlook.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% higher at 6,798.60, after ending up 1.5% on Monday.

Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget later in the day as economic growth slows, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation.

"Today's Federal Budget should provide markets with a better idea of how the economy will look like under the new government, and what the revised borrowing program looks like," Westpac analysts said in a note.

Financials rose 1% with the "big four" banks gaining between 0.1% and 1.3%.

While there lies focus on the budget, Peter Esho, co-founder at Wealthi, said that all eyes will be on the country's inflation print on Wednesday.

"Markets are expecting the quarterly trimmed mean to rise from 4.9% to 5.6%."

"We think the trimmed mean is showing signs that inflation expectations are gradually easing and Australia is a lot better placed relative to global peers," he added.

Tech stocks inched 0.2% higher, tracking sharp overnight Wall Street gains, as signs economic softness suggested that the Fed's aggressive policy is beginning to take root.

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc climbed 1.5%.

However, commodity indexes across the benchmark fell. Miners fell 1.4% as iron ore futures slumped as China's peak steel demand season did not meet expectations.

Mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Frotescue fell between 1.4% and 3%.

Energy stocks fell 1.6% after fuel refiner Ampol missed earnings estimates, sending its shares tumbling as much as 12.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the session 1.1% higher at 10,902.31. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMPOL LIMITED -12.56% 27.35 Delayed Quote.3.61%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.43% 38.5 Delayed Quote.16.01%
BLOCK, INC. 1.79% 56.99 Delayed Quote.-64.71%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -3.04% 16.26 Delayed Quote.-14.84%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.14% 4750 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
S&P/ASX 200 0.28% 6798.6 Real-time Quote.-10.31%
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
02:08aAustralia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget
RE
10/24Australia shares rise on tech, financials boost
RE
10/24Australian shares end higher on bets of less-hawkish Fed rhetoric
RE
10/23Australian shares gain 2% as hopes of easing Fed policy grow
RE
10/19Australian shares slip as miners weigh; Woodside climbs
RE
10/18Australia shares rise as strong U.S. corporate earnings boost banks, tech stocks
RE
10/17Australian shares climb 1% on banking, tech boost
RE
10/17Australia shares end lower on recession fears
RE
10/16Australia shares slump as miners, energy stocks drag
RE
10/13Australian shares track Wall Street higher
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 253 M - -
Net income 2023 4 388 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,54x
Yield 2023 9,90%
Capitalization 32 529 M 32 529 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,57 $
Average target price 10,18 $
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-14.84%32 529
VALE S.A.-4.91%65 507
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-16.63%6 872
NMDC LIMITED-1.84%4 626
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-48.52%3 664
BRADESPAR S.A.6.66%1 870