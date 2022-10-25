Australia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget

*
Benchmark index hits highest level in over 1-month
*
Focus lies on annual budget later in the day
*
Markets sit tight for inflation print due on Wednesday
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended higher on
Tuesday, led by gains in technology and financial stocks on
hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve tempering down its hawkish
tone, while investors awaited the country's annual budget for
cues on economic outlook.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.3% higher at
6,798.60, after ending up 1.5% on Monday.
Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget
later in the day as economic growth slows, emphasizing its
spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without
lighting a fire under already high inflation.
"Today's Federal Budget should provide markets with a better
idea of how the economy will look like under the new government,
and what the revised borrowing program looks like," Westpac
analysts said in a note.
Financials rose 1% with the "big four" banks gaining
between 0.1% and 1.3%.
While there lies focus on the budget, Peter Esho, co-founder
at Wealthi, said that all eyes will be on the country's
inflation print on Wednesday.
"Markets are expecting the quarterly trimmed mean to rise
from 4.9% to 5.6%."
"We think the trimmed mean is showing signs that inflation
expectations are gradually easing and Australia is a lot better
placed relative to global peers," he added.
Tech stocks inched 0.2% higher, tracking sharp
overnight Wall Street gains, as signs economic softness
suggested that the Fed's aggressive policy is beginning to take
root.
Australia-listed shares of Block Inc climbed 1.5%.
However, commodity indexes across the benchmark fell. Miners
fell 1.4% as iron ore futures slumped as China's peak
steel demand season did not meet expectations.
Mining giants Rio Tinto, BHP Group and
Frotescue fell between 1.4% and 3%.
Energy stocks fell 1.6% after fuel refiner Ampol
missed earnings estimates, sending its shares tumbling
as much as 12.2%.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the
session 1.1% higher at 10,902.31.
(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)