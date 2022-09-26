Australia shares end at three-month low as strong dollar hits commodity prices

*
Commodities sectors lead benchmark rout
*
Healthcare, tech stocks remain outliers
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a
three-month low on Monday, with miners and energy companies
bearing the brunt of a broad market sell-off as the safe-haven
U.S. dollar's surge to a two-decade peak hit commodity prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.6% lower at the close
of trade, falling for the third straight day. The benchmark fell
1.9% on Friday.
The dollar index climbed above 114.50 for the first
time since 2002, supported by rising Treasury yields, the
pound's decline to a record low and overall risk aversion.
"The big story remains the U.S. dollar and the huge effect
its surge is having," said Henry Jennings, a senior market
analyst from Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.
Additionally, Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at
Kalkine Group, said the whole week could reflect the sour
sentiment, with the benchmark likely to exhibit volatility, but
with a chance of little upside.
Investors are already fearful about a recession given that
major central banks around the world have been raising interest
rates in a bid to tame price pressures.
Back in Australia, the resources sectors led the rout with
miners dropping the most about 5.9%. Rio Tinto,
BHP Group and Fortescue Metals falling between
4.2% and 5.4%.
Oil and gold prices were under pressure due to the surging
greenback.
The gold index slumped 6.5% to a four-year low, with
Newcrest Mining falling 5.3%. Energy stocks
lost nearly 6.3%, marking their biggest intraday percent drop
since March 23, 2020.
On the positive side, healthcare stocks gained
nearly 2% in their best day since mid-May, on the back of a
stronger greenback, with index major CSL Ltd rising
2.9%.
However, Ramsay Health Care skidded around 2.4%,
after a KKR & Co led consortium withdrew its A$20
billion ($13.01 billion) to buy the hospital operator.
The New Zealand market was closed due to a public holiday.
($1 = A$1.5375)
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)