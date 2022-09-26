Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-09-26 am EDT
15.94 AUD   -4.89%
09/22Australia shares hit over two-month low on Fed's stance; banks, tech stocks weigh
RE
09/22Candente Copper Up 20% after Reporting $1 Million Loan, Appointment of Directors
MT
09/22Fortescue Metals to Eliminate Emissions by 2030
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares end at three-month low as strong dollar hits commodity prices

09/26/2022 | 02:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Commodities sectors lead benchmark rout

*

Healthcare, tech stocks remain outliers

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at a three-month low on Monday, with miners and energy companies bearing the brunt of a broad market sell-off as the safe-haven U.S. dollar's surge to a two-decade peak hit commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.6% lower at the close of trade, falling for the third straight day. The benchmark fell 1.9% on Friday.

The dollar index climbed above 114.50 for the first time since 2002, supported by rising Treasury yields, the pound's decline to a record low and overall risk aversion.

"The big story remains the U.S. dollar and the huge effect its surge is having," said Henry Jennings, a senior market analyst from Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Additionally, Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group, said the whole week could reflect the sour sentiment, with the benchmark likely to exhibit volatility, but with a chance of little upside.

Investors are already fearful about a recession given that major central banks around the world have been raising interest rates in a bid to tame price pressures.

Back in Australia, the resources sectors led the rout with miners dropping the most about 5.9%. Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals falling between 4.2% and 5.4%.

Oil and gold prices were under pressure due to the surging greenback.

The gold index slumped 6.5% to a four-year low, with Newcrest Mining falling 5.3%. Energy stocks lost nearly 6.3%, marking their biggest intraday percent drop since March 23, 2020.

On the positive side, healthcare stocks gained nearly 2% in their best day since mid-May, on the back of a stronger greenback, with index major CSL Ltd rising 2.9%.

However, Ramsay Health Care skidded around 2.4%, after a KKR & Co led consortium withdrew its A$20 billion ($13.01 billion) to buy the hospital operator.

The New Zealand market was closed due to a public holiday. ($1 = A$1.5375) (Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -5.16% 36.2 Delayed Quote.16.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.88% 1.0685 Delayed Quote.-19.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7354 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
CSL LIMITED 2.40% 284.81 Delayed Quote.-4.33%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.18% 13457.31 Real-time Quote.10.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 0.96807 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -4.89% 15.94 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
GOLD -0.05% 1642.87 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.47% 0.01225 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
KKR & CO. INC. -2.70% 43.89 Delayed Quote.-41.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.91% 85.24 Delayed Quote.15.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.5738 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED -5.91% 15.76 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED -2.40% 59.08 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.49% 4653.5 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.11% 963.0884 Real-time Quote.-8.11%
S&P/ASX 200 -1.60% 6469.4 Real-time Quote.-11.69%
WTI -1.94% 77.987 Delayed Quote.5.25%
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
09/22Australia shares hit over two-month low on Fed's stance; banks, tech stocks weigh
RE
09/22Candente Copper Up 20% after Reporting $1 Million Loan, Appointment of Directors
MT
09/22Fortescue Metals to Eliminate Emissions by 2030
MT
09/21Fortescue apprentices celebrate new opportunities
AQ
09/21Fortescue announces execution plan for industry leading decarbonisation
AQ
09/20Australia shares fall as commodity, bank stocks weigh; Fed rate decision in focus
RE
09/20Materials Shares Fall Ahead of Fed Rate Decision -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09/20Food Supply Stays Tight as Disappointing U.S. Harvest Adds to Global Challenges -- Comm..
DJ
09/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : September 20, 2022
MS
09/20TREVOR MILTON : Treasury Yields Extend Gains with Fed Tightening Eyed
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 584 M - -
Net income 2023 4 529 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,49x
Yield 2023 10,0%
Capitalization 33 747 M 33 747 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,97 $
Average target price 11,11 $
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-12.75%33 747
VALE S.A.-10.18%60 144
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-22.61%6 366
NMDC LIMITED-4.12%4 620
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-48.66%3 626
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED-5.58%1 404