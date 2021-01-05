Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/04
24.8 AUD   +5.85%
Australia shares end flat as miners help offset broader losses

01/05/2021 | 01:10am EST
* Concerns over spread of Sydney COVID-19 cluster grow

* Miners hit highest since July 2008

* NZ gains over 2% in first trading day of 2021

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Tuesday, as gains in mining and gold stocks helped offset broader market losses driven by concerns over a COVID-19 cluster in Sydney and uncertainty surrounding Senate runoffs in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.03%, having fallen as much as 0.7% during the session.

The country's most populous state New South Wales called on residents in three cities to be tested for COVID-19 and isolate, amid worries that a Sydney cluster may have spread to regional areas after a visitor from the city tested positive.

Virus concerns hurt a wide range of sectors, with real estate, industrials and tourism-related stocks taking a hit. Financials and energy firms shed over 1% each.

Broader risk sentiment also took a hit ahead of dual runoff elections in Georgia, with control of the U.S. Senate at stake.

"I think the markets are pricing in the Republicans holding at least one of the Senate seats. However, if the Democrats pick up both the seats ... it means much higher risk of increased regulations and higher taxes," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO at Sydney-based firm Deep Data Analytics.

"That's negative for the U.S markets, as well as everyone else," he added.

Australian shares of Virgin Money UK slid to a near two-week low and were among the top losers on the benchmark as England went into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, gains in miners and gold stocks on the back of robust commodity prices helped the S&P/ASX 200 index limit losses.

The gold sub-index climbed as much as 3.3% to hit its highest since Nov. 19, while mining stocks scaled their highest level since July 2008 following a jump in iron ore prices due to supply concerns.

Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group gained between 2% and 3%, with the latter two hitting record highs.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 2.1% in its first trading session of the year, with utility stocks gaining the most. (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 1.48% 43.06 End-of-day quote.1.48%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 5.85% 24.8 End-of-day quote.5.85%
RIO TINTO GROUP 1.34% 115.36 End-of-day quote.1.34%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.03% 6681.9 Real-time Quote.0.00%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC -2.71% 130.85 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 316 M - -
Net income 2021 6 666 M - -
Net cash 2021 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,68x
Yield 2021 8,71%
Capitalization 58 538 M 58 619 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,55 $
Last Close Price 19,02 $
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED5.85%58 619
VALE S.A.64.07%86 388
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED49.34%13 628
NMDC LIMITED6.95%4 874
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.68.52%2 489
FERREXPO PLC4.81%2 271
