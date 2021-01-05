Australia shares end flat as miners help offset broader losses

* Concerns over spread of Sydney COVID-19 cluster grow
* Miners hit highest since July 2008
* NZ gains over 2% in first trading day of 2021
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat on Tuesday,
as gains in mining and gold stocks helped offset broader market
losses driven by concerns over a COVID-19 cluster in Sydney and
uncertainty surrounding Senate runoffs in the United States.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.03%, having
fallen as much as 0.7% during the session.
The country's most populous state New South Wales called on
residents in three cities to be tested for COVID-19 and isolate,
amid worries that a Sydney cluster may have spread to regional
areas after a visitor from the city tested positive.
Virus concerns hurt a wide range of sectors, with real
estate, industrials and tourism-related stocks taking a hit.
Financials and energy firms shed over 1% each.
Broader risk sentiment also took a hit ahead of dual runoff
elections in Georgia, with control of the U.S. Senate at
stake.
"I think the markets are pricing in the Republicans holding
at least one of the Senate seats. However, if the Democrats pick
up both the seats ... it means much higher risk of increased
regulations and higher taxes," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO at
Sydney-based firm Deep Data Analytics.
"That's negative for the U.S markets, as well as everyone
else," he added.
Australian shares of Virgin Money UK slid
to a near two-week low and were among the top losers on the
benchmark as England went into a new national lockdown to
contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.
However, gains in miners and gold stocks on the back of
robust commodity prices helped the S&P/ASX 200 index limit
losses.
The gold sub-index climbed as much as 3.3% to hit
its highest since Nov. 19, while mining stocks scaled
their highest level since July 2008 following a jump in iron ore
prices due to supply concerns.
Mining heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group
and Fortescue Metals Group gained between 2% and 3%,
with the latter two hitting record highs.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 2.1%
in its first trading session of the year, with utility stocks
gaining the most.
(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)