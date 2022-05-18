Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/18 02:10:32 am EDT
19.78 AUD   +2.01%
04:01aAustralian Shares Continue to Climb as Big Miners Log Gains on Stronger Commodity Market Sentiment
MT
03:22aAustralia shares extend gains, Fortescue rallies on founder Forrest's return
RE
05/17Forrest to Return as Executive Chair of Fortescue Metals Group
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares extend gains, Fortescue rallies on founder Forrest's return

05/18/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* ASX 200 notches four-day win streak

* Miners record best day in 3 weeks

* Andrew Forrest appointed executive chairman of Fortescue

* NZX 50 snaps a four-day losing streak

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, buoyed by sharp gains in mining stocks and a rally in Fortescue Metals Group after its founder Andrew Forrest returned to the helm for an interim period.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1% higher at 7,112.5.

Leading gains on the benchmark, miners added 2.7% to mark their best day since April 28. BHP Group and Champion Iron climbed 3.2% and 5.3%, respectively.

Fortescue jumped 2% after saying billionaire Andrew Forest would takeover the role of executive chairman to oversee its iron ore business for an interim period when Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines leaves in August.

Wednesday's strong finish for the ASX 200 has pushed it towards a near-1.5% gain for the week so far.

However, Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut warned that the gains may not hold in the near term as investors await key data points, including April unemployment numbers, and as supply chain constraints remain amid geopolitical risks.

Australian Bureau of Statistics' data showed the country's wage price index (WPI) rose 0.7% in the March quarter, missing forecasts for a 0.8% increase.

"The pace of wage growth in Q1 will likely temper expectations of a larger rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in June," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

Meanwhile, minutes of RBA's meeting revealed that the central bank considered hiking rates by 40 basis points, but decided to move by 25 basis points since this would mark a return to "normal operating procedures".

Among other individual stocks and sectors, technology stocks climbed 1.9, with ASX-listed shares of Block and accounting software producer Xero jumping 3.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index snapped a four-day losing streak to end 1.1% higher at 11,137.9. (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.58% 154.96 Delayed Quote.-16.65%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 3.18% 47.01 Delayed Quote.9.78%
CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.29% 7.37 Delayed Quote.28.68%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 2.01% 19.78 Delayed Quote.0.94%
NZX LIMITED 3.91% 1.33 End-of-day quote.-26.52%
S&P/ASX 200 0.99% 7182.7 Real-time Quote.-4.72%
XERO LIMITED 2.28% 88.42 Delayed Quote.-38.88%
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
04:01aAustralian Shares Continue to Climb as Big Miners Log Gains on Stronger Commodity Marke..
MT
03:22aAustralia shares extend gains, Fortescue rallies on founder Forrest's return
RE
05/17Forrest to Return as Executive Chair of Fortescue Metals Group
MT
05/17Australia shares climb for fourth day, Fortescue gains on leadership changes
RE
05/17Fortescue Metals founder Forrest back at helm to oversee iron ore business
RE
05/17Fortescue Founder Forrest to Retake Control of Iron-Ore Operations -- Update
DJ
05/17ANDREW FORREST : Fortescue Founder Forrest to Retake Control of Iron-Ore Operations
DJ
05/17Australian shares rise on commodities boost, RBA minutes hint at June hike
RE
05/16FORTESCUE METALS : supports powerful play on domestic violence ‘Is There Anybody Out..
PU
05/16Australia shares rise on miners, energy boost; Brambles sinks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 444 M - -
Net income 2022 6 323 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,64x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 41 853 M 41 853 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 13,60 $
Average target price 12,77 $
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Fernando Pereira Director-Operations & Pilbara Operations
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED0.94%41 853
VALE S.A.-0.19%74 931
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED11.14%9 517
NMDC LIMITED7.80%5 182
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-35.91%4 674
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED3.49%1 628