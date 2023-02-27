Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:29 2023-02-27 am EST
20.81 AUD   -4.06%
02:07aAustralian Treasurer flags two Reserve Bank board replacements
RE
01:39aAustralian shares fall most in 8 weeks as miners, rate-hike fears weigh
RE
02/27FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian Treasurer flags two Reserve Bank board replacements

02/27/2023 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two members of Australia's central bank governing board will stand aside when their terms end later this year to make way for fresh appointments, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers weeks ahead of the release of a formal review into the bank.

Mark Barnaba and Wendy Craik will finish their five year terms on the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate-setting committee in May and August, respectively, according to the bank's website.

Chalmers said Barnaba, deputy chair of Fortescue Metal Group, and Craik, chair of the CSIRO Oceans Atmosphere Advisory Board, had agreed to not seek another term.

"This is an opportunity to refresh the Reserve Bank board," said Chalmers in an interview broadcast on Sky on Monday.

"They are prepared to not be considered for further reappointment and I think that's a good thing for the Reserve Bank board. It does give us that opportunity for an element of renewal."

The move comes less than a week after the Reserve Bank published a public job advertisement for a board member, the first time the powerful position has been thrown open to the public.

Chalmers will receive the results of an independent inquiry into the Reserve Bank's governance and policy record on March 31. He has previously said he would make a decision towards mid-year about whether to extend Governor Philip Lowe's term by another three years.

The nine member board includes the Governor, the Deputy Governor, a senior Treasury official and six non-executive members, appointed by the Treasurer.

Decisions are made by majority with tiebreakers decided by the Chair, either the Governor or Deputy Governor.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2023
All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
02:07aAustralian Treasurer flags two Reserve Bank board replacements
RE
01:39aAustralian shares fall most in 8 weeks as miners, rate-hike fears weigh
RE
02/27FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for inte..
FA
02/26Australian exporters rekindle China ties amid diplomatic thaw
RE
02/22Australian shares extend losses as miners drag, Qantas hits over 1-mth low
RE
02/22Rio Tinto joins peers in cutting dividend on iron ore prices
AN
02/22Rio Tinto joins peers in cutting dividend on iron ore prices
AN
02/21Australian shares hit over 1-month low as rate hike woes persist
RE
02/21Australian shares skid as BHP results and cenbank minutes weigh
RE
02/20Miners, banks drag Australian shares to over 5-week low, BHP falls on profit miss
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 963 M - -
Net income 2023 4 916 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 098 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,47x
Yield 2023 7,30%
Capitalization 46 481 M 46 481 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
EV / Sales 2024 3,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 15,11 $
Average target price 12,05 $
Spread / Average Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED9.41%46 481
VALE S.A.-4.28%73 489
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED0.74%8 641
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.12.99%4 885
NMDC LIMITED-9.02%3 957
BRADESPAR S.A.-3.21%2 018