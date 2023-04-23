Fortescue 3Q Iron-Ore Exports Steady; Sees Fiscal Year Costs at Low End of Guidance

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said third-quarter iron-ore shipments were steady versus a year earlier, and that it expects fiscal-year output costs to be at the lower end of company guidance.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore producer reported shipments of 46.3 million metric tons for the three months through March. It recorded shipments of 46.5 million tons in the same period a year ago.

Fortescue reported a 12% year-on-year rise in so-called C1 costs, to US$17.73 a wet ton.

A "strong performance means the C1 cost is expected to be at the lower end of the range" of US$18.00 to US$18.75 a wet ton, Fortescue said.

The Australian miner said its average third-quarter revenue totaled US$108.57 a ton, equating to 87% of the average benchmark index for the period.

Fortescue also said it produced the first wet concentrate at the Iron Bridge magnetite project on Friday

"This is a significant milestone for Fortescue as Iron Bridge represents our entry into the highest grade segment of the iron-ore market, providing an enhanced product range while also increasing production and shipping capacity," said Fortescue Metals Chief Executive Fiona Hick.

