Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:30 2023-04-21 am EDT
21.49 AUD   -4.15%
05:23pFortescue 3Q Iron-Ore Exports Steady; Sees Fiscal Year Costs at Low End of Guidance
DJ
04/21Australian shares lose steam amid lingering recession fears
RE
04/20Australian shares fall as financials, mining stocks drag
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue 3Q Iron-Ore Exports Steady; Sees Fiscal Year Costs at Low End of Guidance

04/23/2023 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle


Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said third-quarter iron-ore shipments were steady versus a year earlier, and that it expects fiscal-year output costs to be at the lower end of company guidance.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore producer reported shipments of 46.3 million metric tons for the three months through March. It recorded shipments of 46.5 million tons in the same period a year ago.

Fortescue reported a 12% year-on-year rise in so-called C1 costs, to US$17.73 a wet ton.

A "strong performance means the C1 cost is expected to be at the lower end of the range" of US$18.00 to US$18.75 a wet ton, Fortescue said.

The Australian miner said its average third-quarter revenue totaled US$108.57 a ton, equating to 87% of the average benchmark index for the period.

Fortescue also said it produced the first wet concentrate at the Iron Bridge magnetite project on Friday

"This is a significant milestone for Fortescue as Iron Bridge represents our entry into the highest grade segment of the iron-ore market, providing an enhanced product range while also increasing production and shipping capacity," said Fortescue Metals Chief Executive Fiona Hick.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-23 1923ET

All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
05:23pFortescue 3Q Iron-Ore Exports Steady; Sees Fiscal Year Costs at Low End of Guidance
DJ
04/21Australian shares lose steam amid lingering recession fears
RE
04/20Australian shares fall as financials, mining stocks drag
RE
04/20Alkemy progresses two refineries, lithium outlook "extremely robust"
AN
04/19Miners and gold stocks drag Australian shares lower as inflationary woes weigh
RE
04/19Australian shares little changed as miners offset weak energy, financials
RE
04/18Australian shares flat as miners offset losses in financials; Star plunges
RE
04/16Australian shares rise on boost from financials, technology stocks
RE
04/14Australian shares log third weekly gain on Fed pause hopes
RE
04/13Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia's northwest, misses iron ore export hub
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 16 857 M - -
Net income 2023 5 483 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 813 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,11x
Yield 2023 8,60%
Capitalization 44 222 M 44 222 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 14,38 $
Average target price 11,99 $
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fiona Hick Chief Executive Officer
John Andrew Henry Forrest Executive Chairman
Dino Otranto Chief Operating Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.78%44 222
VALE S.A.-16.00%65 777
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-8.79%7 966
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.14.22%5 062
NMDC LIMITED-10.76%3 923
BRADESPAR S.A.-6.02%1 949
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer