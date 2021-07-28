Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue Annual Iron-Ore Shipments Up, Costs Also Rise -- Update

07/28/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said it shipped record annual volumes of iron ore as it benefited from sky-high prices for the steel ingredient, but that it continued to face pressure from rising costs.

Fortescue, the world's No. 4 iron-ore exporter, reported shipments of 182.2 million metric tons for the 12 months through June, up 2% on a year earlier. That followed fourth-quarter shipments of 49.3 million tons, which were 4% higher on a year ago and also a record level for Fortescue.

"This was an outstanding performance despite the impact of wet weather, as well as Covid-19 restrictions requiring many of our team members to remain on site for extended periods during WA's lockdowns," Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said, referring to pandemic-related restrictions in Western Australia state where Fortescue's iron-ore mines are located.

Fortescue expects shipments to be broadly steady in the year ahead. The miner said it expects to ship between 180 million and 185 million tons of the commodity in the year through June, 2022.

Iron-ore prices hit a record high in May, largely because of red-hot Chinese steel output. China's first-half steel output was up 12% on the year-earlier period, while steel production elsewhere in the world has also been largely rising.

Fortescue said average full-year revenue totaled $135.32 a ton, up 72% on the year prior. That reflected "strong market conditions and sustained demand for Fortescue's products," the company said. It reported record average revenue for the fourth quarter of $167.95 a ton.

That windfall led to a net cash balance of $2.7 billion at the end of June versus net debt of $1.0 billion at March 31.

Still, Fortescue said it is grappling with cost increases, reporting a 17% year-on-year jump in so-called C1 costs for the quarter, to $15.23 a ton. Full-year C1 costs--which don't include expenses such as royalties, shipping and overheads--were up 8% at $13.93 a ton.

The company, like its peers, is battling rising costs linked to the pandemic as well as broader inflationary pressures, it said.

"Productivity gains through innovation and technology remain a focus to mitigate mine-plan cost escalation, materials and consumables inflation and a strong labor market," said Fortescue.

The miner forecast costs of between $15.00 and $15.50 a ton in its current fiscal year.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1957ET

All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
05:57pFortescue Annual Iron-Ore Shipments Up, Costs Also Rise -- Update
DJ
05:09pFortescue Fourth-Quarter Shipments Up 4%, Costs Jump
DJ
07/27WESTSTAR INDUSTRIAL : Unit Secures $107 Million Contract to Build Wet Processing..
MT
07/27Australian shares slip on lockdown extension; Spark Infra outperforms
RE
07/27Australian Shares Climb to New High on Iron Ore Price Rebound
MT
07/20Australia's iron ore miners face train driver shortage amid COVID lockdowns
RE
07/20Australia shares extend losses as miners and energy stocks weigh, Oil Search ..
RE
07/19BHP : posts record annual iron ore production, lower output elsewhere
RE
07/19Australian shares end lower as virus surge raises economic growth worries
RE
07/16Australia shares log best week in six as BHP hits record high
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 909 M - -
Net income 2021 10 116 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 871 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,85x
Yield 2021 10,6%
Capitalization 79 426 M 58 311 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,54x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 25,81 $
Average target price 16,92 $
Spread / Average Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Ya Qin Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED10.16%58 644
VALE S.A.34.13%113 573
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED21.96%15 787
NMDC LIMITED52.23%6 863
FERREXPO PLC64.90%3 801
CAP S.A.38.29%2 544