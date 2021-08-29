Fortescue Annual Net Profit More Than Doubles

Log in
08/29/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. said its annual net profit more than doubled as a surge in iron-ore prices more than offset rising costs.

Australia-based Fortescue, which reports results in U.S. dollars, Monday said net profit for the 12 months ended June 30 rose to $10.30 billion from $4.74 billion in the previous year.

Underlying profit--a measure that strips out some one-time items--increased to $10.35 billion from $4.75 billion in the previous year. That was below a $10.41-billion estimate compiled by Vuma from 11 analyst forecasts.

The company, the world's No. 4 iron-ore exporter, declared a final dividend of 2.11 Australian dollars a share ($1.54), taking its full-year payout to A$3.58 a share. That is double the previous year.

Iron-ore prices hit a record high in May, largely because of red-hot Chinese steel output. China's first-half steel output was up 12% on the year-earlier period, while steel production elsewhere in the world also largely rose.

Fortescue recently reported shipments of 182.2 million metric tons for the 12 months through June, up 2.0% on a year earlier. It expects to ship between 180 million and 185 million tons of the commodity in the year through June, 2022.

It ended June with a net cash balance of $2.7 billion, versus net debt of $258 million a year ago.

The company has, however, been grappling with rising costs linked in part to materials inflation and a strong labor market.

Full-year C1 costs--which don't include expenses such as royalties, shipping and overheads--were up 8.0% at $13.93 a ton. The miner forecast costs of between $15.00 and $15.50 a ton in its current fiscal year.

Iron-ore prices have also fallen sharply in recent weeks, suggesting Fortescue may enjoy a lesser tail wind from market conditions early in its new fiscal year. The benchmark price was Friday at $159 a ton, versus more than $220 as recently as mid-July, according to S&P Global Platts.

Still, Fortescue said it would focus on productivity and a strong operational performance to keep capital returns to investors robust.

"We have seen a strong start to FY22 and through operational excellence, sustained focus on productivity and disciplined approach to capital allocation, we will continue to deliver benefits to all our stakeholders," Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-21 1922ET

