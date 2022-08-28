Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-26 am EDT
19.87 AUD   +3.81%
05:21pFortescue Annual Net Profit Falls 40% on Lower Prices, Higher Costs
DJ
08/26Fortescue Metals Group Limited Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update
CI
08/26ANDREW FORREST : Andrew Forrest's Wyloo to Invest A$150 Million in Hastings Technology Metals
DJ
Fortescue Annual Profit Falls 40% on Lower Prices, Higher Costs -- Update

08/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. reported a 40% fall in annual profit as iron-ore prices weakened and operating costs climbed.

The world's fourth-largest iron-ore exporter said it made a net profit of $6.20 billion in the 12 months through June, down from $10.30 billion a year earlier. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell by 36% to $10.56 billion.

Fortescue posted a surge in profits in the year-earlier period to a record high on strong iron-ore prices, and net profit in fiscal 2022 was still the company's second-highest to-date, said Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines.

Directors declared a final dividend of 1.21 Australian cents ($0.83) a share, taking the miner's total dividend for fiscal 2022 to A$2.07 per share. That equates to 75% of annual profits, the upper end of Fortescue's policy to pay out 50-80% of profits, said Ms. Gaines.

"We have experienced a strong start to FY23 and through operational excellence, a sustained focus on productivity and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, we will continue to deliver benefits to all our stakeholders," she said.

Fortescue reported record shipments of 189 million metric tons for last fiscal year, but faced weaker iron-ore prices and captured less of the benchmark price for the low-grade ore that it sells.

The miner said it made an average $100 a ton, or 72% of the industry's benchmark price, in fiscal 2022. That compared to $135 a ton, or 88% of the benchmark, in the year-earlier period.

Meantime, Fortescue grappled with rising costs, which have been challenging companies industrywide. The company reported a 14% increase in output costs, mostly because of higher prices for labor, diesel and other consumables, it said.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-28-22 1952ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 402 M - -
Net income 2022 6 268 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 117 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,75x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 42 331 M 42 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
