Fortescue FY22 Iron-Ore Shipments Rise by 4%

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. on Thursday said full-year iron-ore shipments rose by 4% to surpass its annual target, and forecast exports would be relatively steady in the year ahead.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore producer said record fourth-quarter shipments of 49.5 million metric tons took total volumes for the year through June to 189.0 million tons. That was up from 182.2 million tons a year earlier.

"This was achieved in a challenging operating environment due to the impact of Covid-19 throughout the financial year," said Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines.

Fortescue said it expects to ship between 187 million and 192 million tons of the steel ingredient in the year through June, 2023.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1931ET