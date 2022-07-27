Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fortescue Metals Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMG   AU000000FMG4

FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-27 am EDT
18.18 AUD   -2.78%
05:31pFortescue FY22 Iron-Ore Shipments Rise by 4%
DJ
02:22aRio Tinto first-half earnings drops 29%
RE
02:22aRio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fortescue FY22 Iron-Ore Shipments Rise by 4%

07/27/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle


Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. on Thursday said full-year iron-ore shipments rose by 4% to surpass its annual target, and forecast exports would be relatively steady in the year ahead.

The world's fourth-largest iron ore producer said record fourth-quarter shipments of 49.5 million metric tons took total volumes for the year through June to 189.0 million tons. That was up from 182.2 million tons a year earlier.

"This was achieved in a challenging operating environment due to the impact of Covid-19 throughout the financial year," said Chief Executive Elizabeth Gaines.

Fortescue said it expects to ship between 187 million and 192 million tons of the steel ingredient in the year through June, 2023.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1931ET

All news about FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
05:31pFortescue FY22 Iron-Ore Shipments Rise by 4%
DJ
02:22aRio Tinto first-half earnings drops 29%
RE
02:22aRio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble
RE
07/25Rio Tinto, Fortescue record profits near end on price view, dim demand
RE
07/24Australian shares struggle for direction, tech top drag
RE
07/21Australian shares slip as resources sectors drop on demand outlook
RE
07/21Australian iron ore miners cautious on China's plan to centralise buying
RE
07/20Australian shares stuck in tight range, resources top drag
RE
07/20Miners, banks drive Australia shares higher as U.S. earnings lift sentiment
RE
07/19Australian shares jump on boost from resources and banking stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 457 M - -
Net income 2022 6 289 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,16x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 38 744 M 38 744 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fortescue Metals Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,59 $
Average target price 11,76 $
Spread / Average Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Wells Group Manager-Treasury & Business Planning
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Fernando Pereira Director-Operations & Pilbara Operations
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-2.65%39 938
VALE S.A.-9.58%62 187
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-0.26%8 687
NMDC LIMITED-21.66%3 824
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.-51.34%3 355
DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED1.16%1 596