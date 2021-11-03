Fortescue Future Industries takes to the global stage at COP26

Nov 3, 2021

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has taken to the global stage at the crucial climate talks COP26 with FFI Chairman Dr Andrew Forrest AO meeting with world leaders including the President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and United States President Joe Biden.

FFI Chief Executive Officer Julie Shuttleworth AM also spoke at the World Leaders Summit event attended by global leaders in politics and business including President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William, and Breakthrough Energy founder Bill Gates.

Ms Shuttleworth was selected as one of only six CEOs worldwide to address World Leaders directly during COP26. She explained why she was confident renewable green hydrogen would be globally available and affordable by the end of decade.

Ms Shuttleworth told the World Leaders, "Green hydrogen is the practical, implementable solution that will decarbonise heavy industry and create jobs globally now.

"Fortescue is leading by example, with a goal to decarbonise its operations by 2030, using renewable electricity, green hydrogen and green ammonia," Ms Shuttleworth said.

It came as Dr Forrest met with President Biden and the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, as Fortescue Metals Group and Fortescue Future Industries was announced as a founding member of the ambitious new climate initiative the First Movers Coalition (FMC). Fortescue has been selected as one of approximately 25 companies worldwide for this prestigious Coalition.

The First Movers Coalition, led by the U.S State Department and the World Economic Forum through the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, is a platform for building private-sector demand to speed clean energy technology innovation and confront the climate crisis.

The First Movers Coalition brings together business leaders from across the globe who recognise the critical climate target of 1.5C can only be reached if we accelerate and scale the development of new decarbonising technologies.

FFI Chairman, Dr Andrew Forrest AO, said, "I am delighted to be a founding member of the First Movers Coalition leading from the front to act on climate change.

"We want to end global warming using the power of green hydrogen coupled with commerce. The First Movers Coalition encourages exactly that," Dr Forrest said.

The First Movers Coalition has around 25 Founding Members and will be officially launched at COP26 on Thursday, 4 November.

