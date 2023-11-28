Fortescue Ltd. announced the appointment of Phil McKeiver as a Secretary of the Company. Mr. McKeiver joined Fortescue in February 2022 and currently holds the position of Chief General Counsel. Mr. McKeiver has a Master's Degree in Law from the University of Oxford, a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Economics from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Australian National University.

He is also a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a University Fellow with Charles Darwin University and a former Partner of the leading Australian law firm, Gilbert+Tobin. Mr. McKeiver replaces Gemma Tually as a Secretary of the Company. These changes take effect from 29 November 2023.