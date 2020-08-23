Fortescue Metals : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit, hikes dividend on China demand

Demand from China, the world's biggest importer of iron ore, recovered as Beijing ramped up infrastructure spending to tackle a coronavirus-induced economic slump, boosting prices of the commodity despite weak demand in much of the rest of the world.

The firm pricing, along with better-than-expected annual iron ore shipments reported last month, fuelled a near 70% surge in Fortescue's shares this year and stoked expectations for a bumper final dividend payout.

The world's fourth-biggest iron ore miner said net profit for fiscal 2020 was $4.74 billion, up 49% from $3.19 billion a year ago. Analysts on average were expecting a figure of $4.77 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company declared a final dividend of A$1 per share, a sharp jump from the A$0.24 per share it paid last year.

With the final payout, total dividends for the year stood at A$1.76 per share, a 54% jump over the previous year, representing 77% of the company's full-year profit after tax - at the upper end of its payout policy of up to 80%.

The company reaffirmed its earlier fiscal 2021 iron ore shipments and capital expenditure and cost guidance.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Richard Pullin)