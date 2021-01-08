Log in
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED

(FMG)
Fortescue Metals : Australia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 12% in December

01/08/2021 | 03:10am EST
MELBOURNE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland rose by 11.7% in December from a month earlier, despite a short weather related shutdown, the Pilbara Ports Authority said on Friday.

Iron ore exports from Port Hedland rose to 46.5 million tonnes from 41.61 million tonnes in November, the data showed.

Strong shipments from the world's largest iron ore export hub came even as the port of Port Hedland was closed for 26 hours from 10 December to due to significant swells generated by a tropical low, the authority said.

Prices for iron ore <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> hit a record high at $175 a tonne in December, extending a rally powered by a bullish demand outlook for 2021 and growing concerns about supply.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia's top four iron ore miners: BHP Group, Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart's Roy Hill. (Reporting by Melanie Burton. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -0.20% 44.21 End-of-day quote.4.20%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.56% 25.05 End-of-day quote.6.91%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 316 M - -
Net income 2021 6 666 M - -
Net cash 2021 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
Yield 2021 8,32%
Capitalization 61 961 M 61 884 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,79x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,2%
Technical analysis trends FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,83 $
Last Close Price 20,13 $
Spread / Highest target 7,81%
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Elizabeth Anne Gaines Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Andrew Henry Forrest Chairman
Greg Lilleyman Chief Operating Officer
Ian Wells Chief Financial Officer
Mark Bradley Barnaba Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED6.91%61 884
VALE S.A.6.35%91 962
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED5.41%13 947
NMDC LIMITED7.69%5 157
FERREXPO PLC21.59%2 665
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-4.58%2 400
